With the No. 28 Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions Select…

The Lions are on the clock, and if one particular offensive lineman is still available at No. 28, Brad Holmes might not be able to resist. Find out who we’re predicting Detroit selects.

Alright, Detroit Lions fans — it’s almost time. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell are sitting in the war room with their sleeves rolled up and that look in their eyes. And while the buzz around trade-up scenarios or flashy skill-position guys always gets the headlines, I’m sticking with the guy I’ve been pounding the table for all offseason.

Tyler Booker.

Yes, the big man from Alabama.

Detroit Lions Tyler Booker 2025 NFL Draft

Why Tyler Booker Makes So Much Sense

Booker is exactly the kind of tone-setting lineman the Detroit Lions covet. He’s nasty in the trenches. He plays with the kind of grit Dan Campbell lives for. And he talks like a guy who wants to bury you for four quarters. Don’t believe me? Just check out his NFL Combine interviews where he basically said his brand of football makes other guys question their careers.

The Lions lost Kevin Zeitler to free agency and Graham Glasgow had a rocky 2024 campaign. Right now, Christian Mahogany is penciled in at right guard, and while the team is optimistic about him, he’s still unproven. Booker gives you a plug-and-play road grader who could lock down a guard spot for the next decade.

Brad Holmes’ Draft Philosophy Supports It

Holmes has been crystal clear since taking over as GM: The Lions won’t draft purely based on need — but if best player available lines up with a long-term hole? That’s a home run.

Booker fits that blueprint. He’s a proven leader from a top-tier program, and his style of play is exactly what this team builds around. Brad Holmes pounding the table for him? That visual writes itself.

The Final Prediction

Unless someone shockingly falls — or a blockbuster trade-up happens — I’m locking it in.

With the No. 28 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions select Tyler Booker, offensive guard, Alabama.

And if that happens, expect big smiles from Holmes and Campbell… and maybe even a bear hug or two.

The Bottom Line

Every year there’s a guy who just feels like a Lion. This year, that guy is Tyler Booker. And when that card is turned in, don’t be surprised if it’s the start of a decade-long anchor on Detroit’s offensive line.

Let’s ride, One Pride.

