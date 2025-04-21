Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Primer: Everything You Need to Know

With a 15-2 season in the rearview mirror, the Detroit Lions are loading up for another Super Bowl run. Here's your complete primer for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Let’s just say it — the Detroit Lions had a historic 2024 season. With a 15-2 record, they ran away with the NFC North and continued to build on the powerhouse Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have constructed. But even elite teams have holes to patch and future needs to plan for, and that’s where the 2025 NFL Draft comes into play.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Primer

Key Additions & Departures

The offseason has already brought in some fresh faces — and waved goodbye to a few familiar ones.

Most Important Additions:

  • CB D.J. Reed
  • DT Roy Lopez
  • LB Grant Stuard
  • CB Avonte Maddox
  • CB Rock Ya-Sin

Most Important Departures:

  • CB Carlton Davis
  • OL Kevin Zeitler
  • S Ifeatu Melifonwu
  • CB Kindle Vildor

The biggest storyline here? The turnover in the secondary and some questions along the offensive line. That’s what makes this year’s draft especially intriguing.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Here’s the full list of picks Detroit has in their war chest this year:

  • Round 1: No. 28
  • Round 2: No. 60
  • Round 3: No. 102 (Comp pick)
  • Round 4: No. 130
  • Round 6: No. 196
  • Round 7: No. 228
  • Round 7: No. 244

Don’t be surprised if Brad Holmes wheels and deals. He’s made first-round trades in three of the last four drafts, and with this roster in Super Bowl contention, aggressive moves could be coming.

Potential 1st-Round Targets for Lions

If Detroit stays put at No. 28, here are some names to watch:

  • Tyler Booker, LG, Alabama
    A nasty, tone-setting mauler with the grit Campbell loves. Would slide into Kevin Zeitler’s old spot.
  • Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
    Big, athletic, disruptive — Harmon would give the Lions another bully in the trenches.
  • Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
    Sideline-to-sideline speed and versatility. Could thrive under new DC Kelvin Sheppard.
  • Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State
    Athletic and polished — a plug-and-play interior lineman who fits the Lions’ zone schemes.
  • Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
    Dynamic, rangy safety who could bring future-proof depth with Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch nearing big extensions.
  • Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
    Explosive pass rusher with game-wrecking potential. Think Hutchinson’s perfect partner.
  • Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
    Polished pass-rushing technician with high-end burst. Sneaky good value if he slips.
  • Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
    Amon-Ra St. Brown clone? Imagine them both working out of the slot. Good luck, defenses.

Potential Mid-Late Round Targets for Lions

These under-the-radar prospects could provide real value and grit later in the draft:

  • Jonas Sanker (S – Virginia)
    A tackling machine and special teams ace. Would fit right in with the Lions’ culture.
  • Tory Horton (WR – Colorado State)
    Two-time team captain with back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons. A sneaky Day 3 weapon.
  • Tonka Hemingway (DL – South Carolina)
    Versatile and nasty in the trenches. Could play multiple roles across the defensive front.
  • Cobe Bryant (CB – Kansas)
    Three-time All-Big 12 selection with elite instincts and tenacity. A gritty Dan Campbell type.
  • Howard Cross III (DT – Notre Dame)
    High-motor disruptor with strong leadership chops. Great locker room fit with scheme versatility.
Detroit Lions mock draft 2025

Where Is the 2025 Draft Being Held?

This year’s draft will unfold outside iconic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Which makes it even more fitting if the Lions were to land a pick that helps dethrone the Packers for years to come.

How to Watch the 2025 NFL Draft

Get your snacks, mock drafts, and Lions gear ready. Here’s when and where to tune in:

Watch live on:

  • NFL Network
  • NFL+
  • ESPN
  • ESPN2
  • ESPN Deportes

Start Times:

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET
  • Rounds 2–3: Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Rounds 4–7: Saturday, April 26 at Noon ET

Final Thoughts

The Detroit Lions are no longer the lovable underdogs — they’re a full-blown NFC heavyweight with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. The 2025 NFL Draft is another chance for Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell to add more bite to the pride.

Whether it’s fortifying the trenches, adding firepower on offense, or bringing in another defensive playmaker, you can bet the Lions will come out swinging.

