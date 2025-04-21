Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Primer: Everything You Need to Know

With a 15-2 season in the rearview mirror, the Detroit Lions are loading up for another Super Bowl run. Here's your complete primer for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Let’s just say it — the Detroit Lions had a historic 2024 season. With a 15-2 record, they ran away with the NFC North and continued to build on the powerhouse Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have constructed. But even elite teams have holes to patch and future needs to plan for, and that’s where the 2025 NFL Draft comes into play.

Key Additions & Departures

The offseason has already brought in some fresh faces — and waved goodbye to a few familiar ones.

Most Important Additions:

CB D.J. Reed

DT Roy Lopez

LB Grant Stuard

CB Avonte Maddox

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Most Important Departures:

CB Carlton Davis

OL Kevin Zeitler

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

CB Kindle Vildor

The biggest storyline here? The turnover in the secondary and some questions along the offensive line. That’s what makes this year’s draft especially intriguing.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Here’s the full list of picks Detroit has in their war chest this year:

Round 1: No. 28

Round 2: No. 60

Round 3: No. 102 (Comp pick)

(Comp pick) Round 4: No. 130

Round 6: No. 196

Round 7: No. 228

Round 7: No. 244

Don’t be surprised if Brad Holmes wheels and deals. He’s made first-round trades in three of the last four drafts, and with this roster in Super Bowl contention, aggressive moves could be coming.

Potential 1st-Round Targets for Lions

If Detroit stays put at No. 28, here are some names to watch:

Tyler Booker, LG, Alabama

A nasty, tone-setting mauler with the grit Campbell loves. Would slide into Kevin Zeitler’s old spot.

A nasty, tone-setting mauler with the grit Campbell loves. Would slide into Kevin Zeitler’s old spot. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Big, athletic, disruptive — Harmon would give the Lions another bully in the trenches.

Big, athletic, disruptive — Harmon would give the Lions another bully in the trenches. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Sideline-to-sideline speed and versatility. Could thrive under new DC Kelvin Sheppard.

Sideline-to-sideline speed and versatility. Could thrive under new DC Kelvin Sheppard. Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

Athletic and polished — a plug-and-play interior lineman who fits the Lions’ zone schemes.

Athletic and polished — a plug-and-play interior lineman who fits the Lions’ zone schemes. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Dynamic, rangy safety who could bring future-proof depth with Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch nearing big extensions.

Dynamic, rangy safety who could bring future-proof depth with Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch nearing big extensions. Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Explosive pass rusher with game-wrecking potential. Think Hutchinson’s perfect partner.

Explosive pass rusher with game-wrecking potential. Think Hutchinson’s perfect partner. Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Polished pass-rushing technician with high-end burst. Sneaky good value if he slips.

Polished pass-rushing technician with high-end burst. Sneaky good value if he slips. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Amon-Ra St. Brown clone? Imagine them both working out of the slot. Good luck, defenses.

Potential Mid-Late Round Targets for Lions

These under-the-radar prospects could provide real value and grit later in the draft:

Jonas Sanker (S – Virginia)

A tackling machine and special teams ace. Would fit right in with the Lions’ culture.

A tackling machine and special teams ace. Would fit right in with the Lions’ culture. Tory Horton (WR – Colorado State)

Two-time team captain with back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons. A sneaky Day 3 weapon.

Two-time team captain with back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons. A sneaky Day 3 weapon. Tonka Hemingway (DL – South Carolina)

Versatile and nasty in the trenches. Could play multiple roles across the defensive front.

Versatile and nasty in the trenches. Could play multiple roles across the defensive front. Cobe Bryant (CB – Kansas)

Three-time All-Big 12 selection with elite instincts and tenacity. A gritty Dan Campbell type.

Three-time All-Big 12 selection with elite instincts and tenacity. A gritty Dan Campbell type. Howard Cross III (DT – Notre Dame)

High-motor disruptor with strong leadership chops. Great locker room fit with scheme versatility.

Where Is the 2025 Draft Being Held?

This year’s draft will unfold outside iconic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Which makes it even more fitting if the Lions were to land a pick that helps dethrone the Packers for years to come.

How to Watch the 2025 NFL Draft

Get your snacks, mock drafts, and Lions gear ready. Here’s when and where to tune in:

Watch live on:

NFL Network

NFL+

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN Deportes

Start Times:

Round 1: Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET Rounds 2–3: Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET Rounds 4–7: Saturday, April 26 at Noon ET

Final Thoughts

The Detroit Lions are no longer the lovable underdogs — they’re a full-blown NFC heavyweight with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. The 2025 NFL Draft is another chance for Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell to add more bite to the pride.

Whether it’s fortifying the trenches, adding firepower on offense, or bringing in another defensive playmaker, you can bet the Lions will come out swinging.