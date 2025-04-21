ESPN Releases Detroit Lions Full 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

ESPN’s Jordan Reid dropped his full 7-round mock, and Detroit Lions fans should be paying close attention. From trench reinforcements to hidden-gem defenders, here's how the draft could shake out for the Honolulu Blue.

With just days to go before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off at Lambeau Field, ESPN’s Jordan Reid dropped his final 7-round mock — and Detroit Lions fans finally have a full look at how one of the top insiders thinks Brad Holmes might operate.

And if you were expecting flashy picks and big trades… you might want to sit down.

Lions Stay True to Identity in Round 1

At No. 28 overall, Reid projects the Lions to select Grey Zabel, a versatile interior lineman from North Dakota State. If the name doesn’t jump off the page, that’s okay — Zabel has been climbing boards all spring.

Reid praises Zabel’s Senior Bowl and Combine performances, noting his fit as a rugged, scheme-versatile blocker who could provide depth or compete immediately for reps at guard. This fits the Lions’ mold to a T — physical, dependable, and smart.

Detroit Adds EDGE Help in Round 2

In Round 2 (No. 60 overall), Reid has Detroit going back to the defensive trenches with the selection of J.T. Tuimoloau, an EDGE out of Ohio State. While Tuimoloau isn’t the twitchiest edge in the class, he’s physical, powerful, and a culture fit for Dan Campbell’s defense.

With Aidan Hutchinson needing a true running mate, this would be a welcomed move.

A Familiar Fit in the Third

Reid wraps up Day 2 with Detroit selecting Jonas Sanker (No. 102), a safety from Virginia known for his versatility and special teams prowess. With over 1,000 snaps at safety and another 500+ in the slot, Sanker checks the box as a do-it-all DB. Lions fans — think of him as a Kerby Joseph insurance plan.

Day 3 Picks Round Out the Roster

Round 4, Pick 130: Barrett Carter , LB, Clemson – A high-upside linebacker who could provide immediate special teams help and develop into a rotational defender.

, LB, Clemson – A high-upside linebacker who could provide immediate special teams help and develop into a rotational defender. Round 6, Pick 196: Jackson Hawes , TE, Georgia Tech – Depth at tight end with pass-catching upside.

, TE, Georgia Tech – Depth at tight end with pass-catching upside. Round 7, Pick 228: Da’Quan Felton , WR, Virginia Tech – A big-bodied wideout who could push for a spot as a WR5.

, WR, Virginia Tech – A big-bodied wideout who could push for a spot as a WR5. Round 7, Pick 244: Jared Harrison-Hunte, DT, SMU – Interior DL depth with quick hands and a motor.

What This Means for the Lions

While flashy names like Emeka Egbuka or Jalon Walker didn’t land in Detroit in this mock, the overall haul checks a lot of Brad Holmes’ boxes: physical, coachable, versatile, and hungry.

It’s not about headlines. It’s about building a complete roster — and that’s exactly what this class aims to do.

The Bottom Line:

If Reid’s predictions come true, the Lions will leave the 2025 NFL Draft with seven players who fit their identity and fill critical depth needs. Maybe not the sexiest draft class — but maybe exactly the one they need.