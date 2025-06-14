7 Detroit Lions Offensive Position Battles to Watch During 2025 Training Camp

The Detroit Lions head into training camp with one of the deepest offensive rosters in the NFL — and that means real competition. With Super Bowl aspirations, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes won’t just hand out jobs based on seniority or draft status. Every snap counts.

Here are 7 offensive position battles that will shape Detroit’s final 53-man roster — including the most important one of all: who replaces Frank Ragnow at center.

1. Starting Center: Tate Ratledge vs. Graham Glasgow

This is the most important offensive battle in camp.

Tate Ratledge , a 2nd-round pick out of Georgia, has already taken first-team reps at center during OTAs. He’s strong, smart, and athletic enough to anchor the middle long-term.

, a 2nd-round pick out of Georgia, has already taken first-team reps at center during OTAs. He’s strong, smart, and athletic enough to anchor the middle long-term. Graham Glasgow is the experienced veteran who can play anywhere on the interior. He struggled at left guard in 2024 while battling injuries but remains the team’s most experienced option at center following Frank Ragnow’s retirement.

Why it matters: Whoever loses this battle will likely start at guard. The Lions are confident in both players, but the coaching staff will prioritize communication, line calls, and chemistry with Jared Goff when making this call.

2. WR6 Spot: Dominic Lovett vs. Ronnie Bell vs. Tom Kennedy

With Amon-Ra, Jameson, TeSlaa, Patrick, and Raymond all in solid standing, there’s likely one WR spot up for grabs.

Dominic Lovett , a quick-twitch slot guy from Georgia, was a 7th-round pick. His best chance to make the team is by flashing on special teams.

, a quick-twitch slot guy from Georgia, was a 7th-round pick. His best chance to make the team is by flashing on special teams. Ronnie Bell , the former Michigan standout, has the tools but faces stiff competition in a crowded room.

, the former Michigan standout, has the tools but faces stiff competition in a crowded room. Tom Kennedy is the coaching staff’s security blanket — a savvy vet who knows the playbook and always shows up when needed.

Why it matters: Lovett offers fresh upside, but Kennedy’s dependability and Bell’s versatility keep this one wide open.

3. RB3 Role: Craig Reynolds vs. Sione Vaki

This may come down to special teams vs. potential.

Craig Reynolds is Mr. Reliable. He’s trusted in pass protection, knows the offense, and contributes on special teams.

is Mr. Reliable. He’s trusted in pass protection, knows the offense, and contributes on special teams. Sione Vaki, drafted in 2024, is a converted safety with a high ceiling but limited touches last year. Injuries slowed his spring, but the Lions remain intrigued.

Why it matters: If the Lions prioritize proven production, Reynolds wins. But if Vaki’s athleticism pops once the pads go on, he could steal this role and offer even more versatility.

4. Backup Quarterback: Hendon Hooker vs. Kyle Allen

Let’s be honest — if Hendon Hooker can’t beat out journeyman Kyle Allen this year, it’s a red flag.

Hooker is entering his third season and finally healthy. The Lions want him to take control and prove he’s the long-term No. 2.

Allen is a veteran with starting experience, brought in to push Hooker and provide insurance in case he falters again in camp.

Why it matters: Jared Goff is as durable as they come, but Detroit can’t afford to ignore the backup spot. Hooker has to speed up his internal clock and process quicker, especially in red-zone and 7-on-7 drills.

5. TE3 Spot: Shane Zylstra vs. Kenny Yeboah vs. Zach Horton

The top of the tight end depth chart is locked in with Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright, but TE3 could be a wild card.

Shane Zylstra has been a glue guy — not flashy, but dependable.

has been a glue guy — not flashy, but dependable. Kenny Yeboah was brought in for special teams.

was brought in for special teams. Zach Horton, the fullback/TE hybrid, could make a case if the Lions want to get more physical in their run sets.

Why it matters: The winner likely dresses on gameday. This spot is all about versatility and special teams value.

6. Swing Guard Battle: Miles Frazier vs. Colby Sorsdal vs. Kayode Awosika

While Mahogany and either Glasgow or Ratledge will start at guard, there’s a three-way battle brewing for the next man up.

Miles Frazier , the rookie mauler from LSU, offers tremendous upside and is already flashing in camp.

, the rookie mauler from LSU, offers tremendous upside and is already flashing in camp. Colby Sorsdal , a 2023 pick, spent much of last season inactive. His transition to center might help his stock.

, a 2023 pick, spent much of last season inactive. His transition to center might help his stock. Kayode Awosika is a smart vet who’s been the plug-and-play option when injuries hit.

Why it matters: Frazier’s draft pedigree gives him a slight edge, but the coaching staff values Sorsdal’s versatility and Awosika’s experience.

7. WR4 vs. WR5 Snap Share: Isaac TeSlaa vs. Kalif Raymond

Both guys will make the team. But who gets more snaps?

Isaac TeSlaa was hand-picked by Holmes and offers size, speed, and contested catch ability. He’s a project with serious upside.

was hand-picked by Holmes and offers size, speed, and contested catch ability. He’s a project with serious upside. Kalif Raymond is still one of the most dangerous punt returners in the game and a favorite in the locker room.

Why it matters: If TeSlaa develops quickly, he could see more action in 11-personnel sets. But if Raymond maintains his quickness and returns value, he’s tough to keep off the field.

The Big Picture

Detroit’s offense was already elite in 2024 — No. 1 in scoring (33.2 PPG) and No. 2 in total yardage. With John Morton calling plays and new rookies pushing vets, these battles won’t just fill out the roster — they’ll raise the bar for what this team expects every single day.

The Bottom Line

The 2025 Detroit Lions aren’t looking for passengers. They’re looking for competitors. From the center spot to the back end of the WR and TE rooms, these training camp battles will define the depth — and grit — of this team heading into another potential Super Bowl run.