Detroit Lions Reveal Offseason Schedule Shift

The Lions won't hold a mandatory minicamp in 2025. Here's why they're changing things up and what it means for their upcoming offseason.

The Detroit Lions are switching things up this offseason in a surprising move that’s catching fans and analysts off guard. According to Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit, the Lions will not be holding a mandatory minicamp in 2025 — a decision that breaks from the norm across the NFL.

The move comes as the team preps for an unusually early start to the preseason. Detroit is one of two teams selected to play in the Hall of Fame Game this year, giving them an extra exhibition game before the rest of the league even takes the field. That opener will take place on July 31 in Canton, Ohio, against the Los Angeles Chargers.

What the Schedule Looks Like Now

While the Lions are skipping mandatory minicamp, they’re still following through with the other traditional offseason elements:

Rookie Minicamp : May 9–11

: May 9–11 OTAs : May 28–30 and June 3–5

: May 28–30 and June 3–5 Training Camp: Dates still TBD

Detroit will get a jumpstart on the 2025 preseason schedule due to the Hall of Fame Game, which likely influenced their decision to trim down other offseason commitments.

Why This Might Be Smart

The Lions are coming off a historic 15–2 regular season, and expectations couldn’t be higher heading into 2025. With several returning veterans and a group of handpicked rookies — including top picks like Tyleik Williams and Tate Ratledge — there’s already a strong foundation in place.

Plus, skipping mandatory minicamp gives Dan Campbell and his staff more flexibility to ease into the season, keeping players fresh while still ramping up in time for camp.

Eyes on the Hall of Fame Game

The NFL will drop the full 2025 schedule on May 14 at 8 p.m. ET, but we already know the first time we’ll see the Honolulu Blue back in action: July 31 in Canton. That Hall of Fame Game against the Chargers will be the earliest look fans get at this year’s roster, and you can bet all eyes will be on the rookies and revamped depth chart.

Don’t let the missing minicamp fool you — the Lions are still all business heading into what could be another playoff-caliber year.