Point Spreads Released for Every Detroit Lions Game on 2025 Schedule

The point spreads are in! Vegas has released lines for all 17 Detroit Lions games in 2025. Are they favored against the Packers? Underdogs to the Ravens? Dive into the full list!

The sportsbooks have spoken, and the Detroit Lions are getting plenty of love in Las Vegas ahead of the 2025 season.

Fresh off a franchise-record 15-win season and back-to-back NFC North titles, the Lions are favored in 12 of their 17 regular-season matchups according to opening point spreads released this weekend.

Here’s a week-by-week look at the Lions’ 2025 schedule with their early betting lines:

Week 1 at Packers: Lions +1.5 A road underdog to open the season at Lambeau, despite Detroit sweeping Green Bay in 2024. Motivation won’t be a problem.

Week 2 vs. Bears: Lions -4.5 Detroit gets a home opener against 2nd-year QB Caleb Williams and new head coach Ben Johnson. Dan Campbell’s squad will look to make a statement.

Week 3 at Ravens: Lions +3.5 One of the toughest tests of the season comes in Week 3. Detroit heads to Baltimore in what could be a playoff preview.

Week 4 vs. Browns: Lions -10.5 The largest line of the year so far, as the Lions are double-digit favorites over a struggling Cleveland squad.

Week 5 at Bengals: Lions -1.5 Yes, Detroit is favored in Cincinnati. The Joe Burrow matchup will be one of the most highly anticipated of the year.

Week 6 at Chiefs: Lions +3 Kansas City barely edged Detroit in the 2023 opener. Expect another shootout as two of the NFL’s best collide.

Week 7 vs. Buccaneers: Lions -3.5 Detroit handled lost to Tampa at home last season. This one will not be easy but the Lions are the favorite

Week 8: BYE A midseason breather for a team with Super Bowl dreams.

Week 9 vs. Vikings: Lions -4.5 Detroit gets an extra week to prepare for first-year starting QB J.J. McCarthy. Vegas likes the Lions by more than a field goal.

Week 10 at Commanders: Lions +1.5 An intriguing rematch of last year’s Divisional Round shocker. Jayden Daniels is no longer a surprise.

Week 11 at Eagles: Lions +3.5 Another measuring-stick game. The Lions head to Philly for a prime-time showdown with a fellow NFC contender.

Week 12 vs. Giants: Lions -8.5 Back home against a team in rebuild mode. Expect fireworks on Thanksgiving.

Week 13 vs. Packers: Lions -2.5 Detroit gets its second shot at Green Bay, this time as the favorite at home.

Week 14 vs. Cowboys: Lions -6 If the NFC goes through Detroit, this could be the game that proves it. High stakes, high expectations.

Week 15 at Rams: Lions -1.5 Stafford vs. Goff… again. Detroit heads west as the favorite in a matchup that always delivers.

Week 16 vs. Steelers: Lions -6 AFC North opponents are no joke, but Vegas likes Detroit big at home.

Week 17 vs. Vikings: Lions -2.5 Another shot at J.J. McCarthy and another chance to clinch the North.

Week 18 at Bears: Lions -1.5 If Detroit still needs this game for playoff seeding, Vegas expects them to take care of business in Chicago.

The Bottom Line:

Being favored in 12 of 17 games tells you everything you need to know about how far the Lions have come under Dan Campbell. Now, they’ll have to prove Vegas right.