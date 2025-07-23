Detroit Lions Add Familiar Voice to 2025 Preseason Broadcast Team

The Detroit Lions have officially named their preseason TV broadcast team for the 2025 season, and it features a familiar face (and voice) to Detroit sports fans. This report comes via Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit.

The Lions new preseason TV broadcast team for 2025 is play-by-play voice Jason Benetti, analyst TJ Lang, and reporter Dannie Rogers pic.twitter.com/2PGkCohy8L — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 23, 2025

Jason Benetti, currently the primary television play-by-play announcer for the Detroit Tigers on FanDuel Sports Network, will be calling the action for the Lions’ preseason games. Known for his polished delivery and versatility across sports, Benetti brings both national recognition and local credibility to the booth.

Joining him will be former Lions Pro Bowl guard T.J. Lang, who returns as the color analyst. Lang’s honest, no-nonsense style has made him a fan favorite since transitioning from the field to the booth.

On the sidelines will be Dannie Rogers, a well-known Lions media personality, who will provide updates and interviews throughout the broadcasts.

This new broadcast trio will debut on July 31 during the Lions’ preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Hall of Fame Game on NBC.

Here’s the Detroit Lions 2025 Preseason Schedule: