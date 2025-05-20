Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Detroit Lions International games Detroit Lions 2025 preseason schedule

Detroit Lions Unveil 2025 Preseason Schedule, Including Dates/Times

We now know the dates/times for every Detroit Lions preseason game for 2025.

From Canton to Ford Field, the Detroit Lions preseason will feature four games — and one big national spotlight.

It’s officially that time of year — the NFL calendar has flipped to summer mode, and the Detroit Lions have dropped their full 2025 preseason schedule. With four games on tap, including a primetime kickoff in the Hall of Fame Game, fans will get an early look at rookies like Tyleik Williams and Isaac TeSlaa, along with returning stars like Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson, and Brian Branch.

Why It Matters

After a historic 2024 campaign that saw Detroit win a franchise record 15 games, all eyes are on how the Lions follow it up. The 2025 preseason won’t just be about shaking off the rust — it’ll be about fine-tuning a potential Super Bowl contender. With new coordinators John Morton (OC) and Kelvin Sheppard (DC) now in place, these games matter more than ever.

2025 Detroit Lions Preseason Schedule

WeekOpponentDateTime (ET)LocationTV
HOFLos Angeles ChargersThursday, July 318:00 PMTom Benson HOF Stadium, Canton, OHNBC (National)
P1Atlanta FalconsFriday, August 87:00 PMFord Field, DetroitLions TV Network
P2Miami DolphinsSaturday, August 161:00 PMHard Rock Stadium, MiamiLions TV Network
P3Houston TexansSaturday, August 231:00 PMFord Field, DetroitLions TV Network

What to Watch

  • HOF Game = Extra Reps: Because the Lions were selected for the Hall of Fame Game, they get an extra preseason contest, meaning more live-game opportunities for young players and backups.
  • QB2 Battle: Hendon Hooker will be battling for the No. 2 quarterback role and should see significant playing time, especially early in the preseason.
  • Rookie Showcase: Expect to get long looks at draft picks Tyleik Williams, Tate Ratledge, and Isaac TeSlaa, who just signed his rookie deal.

The Big Picture

This is not the same old Detroit Lions preseason. These four games — especially the national opener — give the team and fans a platform to continue building momentum. Whether it’s evaluating young depth, tuning up for the regular season, or giving players a chance to solidify roles, every snap matters.

The Bottom Line

Circle the dates. Set the DVR. Order the pizza.
The 2025 Detroit Lions preseason is more than just a tune-up — it’s a four-game preview of what might be the most anticipated season in franchise history.

From Canton to Ford Field, the Lions are ready to roar.


Sources: Detroit Lions X. ESPN. DetroitLions.com. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.

