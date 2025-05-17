Detroit Lions 2025 Preseason Opponents Revealed

The Detroit Lions have announced their 2025 preseason opponents, including the Hall of Fame Game vs. the Chargers. Here’s the full list and what to expect.

The road to Week 1 starts in Canton — and now we know the rest of the stops.

As part of the NFL’s full schedule release, the Detroit Lions’ 2025 preseason opponents were recently revealed by NFL.com. We already knew about the high-profile Hall of Fame Game vs. the Chargers, but now the other three matchups are official.

While the preseason may not get fans quite as fired up as the regular season, this year is different. With several young players vying for roster spots and Hendon Hooker competing for QB2, the preseason slate will offer real intrigue — and real opportunities.

TL;DR

The Detroit Lions’ 2025 preseason schedule features four games, including the Hall of Fame Game on July 31 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The Lions will also face the Falcons (away), Dolphins (home), and Texans (home), with dates and times to be announced soon.

Detroit Lions 2025 Preseason Schedule Set

Here’s a look at how the Lions’ preseason schedule shakes out:

Game 1: vs. Chargers (Hall of Fame Game) — Thursday, July 31, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

(Hall of Fame Game) — Thursday, July 31, 8 p.m. ET (NBC) Game 2: at Falcons — TBD

— TBD Game 3: vs. Dolphins — TBD

— TBD Game 4: vs. Texans — TBD

That gives Detroit three games on home turf, with the opener at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio serving as a high-visibility event to kick off the entire league’s preseason.

Preseason Storylines to Watch

Hendon Hooker vs. Kyle Allen for the backup quarterback job

for the backup quarterback job Rookie reps for players like Tyleik Williams, Tate Ratledge, and Ahmed Hassanein

for players like Depth battles on the offensive line, at corner, and across special teams

on the offensive line, at corner, and across special teams Whether the Lions give Jameson Williams more live reps after his strong finish to 2024

With the Lions unlikely to play many starters — especially Goff, St. Brown, or Hutchinson — the back half of the roster becomes the main event. And with four preseason games, there will be no shortage of chances to shine.

Key Takeaways

Detroit opens the 2025 preseason with the Hall of Fame Game vs. the Chargers on July 31.

on July 31. They’ll also face the Falcons (away) , Dolphins (home) , and Texans (home) .

, , and . Preseason games will provide critical evaluation time for rookies and depth pieces.

The Bottom Line

While the preseason might not count in the standings, it absolutely counts in the locker room.

With more eyes on Detroit than ever before — and more depth battles than people realize — this year’s preseason will be a crucial ramp-up to the 2025 regular season.

The Lions will take the field early, and we’ll get our first real look at Year 4 of the Dan Campbell era before August even begins.