2025 Detroit Lions Roster Prediction: Who Backs Up Jared Goff?

The Detroit Lions are entering the 2025 season with high expectations, and as always, the quarterback room is not 100% set in stone. For the first installment of our roster prediction series, let’s dive into the most important position on the field: quarterback.

QB1: Jared Goff

No surprises here. Jared Goff is the unquestioned starter. He’s coming off the best season of his career in 2024, throwing for over 4,629 yards with 37 touchdowns and a sparkling 111.8 passer rating. Barring injury, he’ll lead the charge into Week 1 and beyond.

QB2: Hendon Hooker

While his Hall of Fame Game performance wasn’t pretty, completing just 3-of-6 passes for 18 yards and tossing one interception, Hendon Hooker, in my opinion, is still firmly in the driver’s seat to back up Goff. Hooker showed some command at the line of scrimmage, checking into audibles and managing the offense with poise.

The Lions clearly believe in his long-term potential, and unless he completely unravels in the next two preseason games, he’s making this roster. Whether he’s truly ready for the QB2 role in Week 1 is still up for debate, but he offers too much upside to stash on the practice squad.

QB3: Kyle Allen

Allen got the start Thursday night and went 9-of-14 for 91 yards, but threw two interceptions and looked rattled under pressure. The Lions like having a steady veteran in the room, but it’s hard to justify a roster spot for a QB3 who doesn’t contribute on special teams or offer long-term developmental upside.

Still, if Hooker isn’t quite ready to take meaningful in-game snaps, the Lions could opt to keep all three quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster. It wouldn’t be ideal, but it’s a scenario that can’t be ruled out, especially if Allen shows improvement and steady leadership through camp.

The Bottom Line

This is Hendon Hooker’s job to lose, and unless things go completely sideways, Kyle Allen looks like the odd man out. Jared Goff is entrenched as the starter, and Detroit appears to be all-in on Hooker’s development.

Stay tuned for our next roster prediction piece, where we break down the running backs.