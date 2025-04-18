One DT the Detroit Lions Could Covet in Each Round of the 2025 NFL Draft

From Jaxon Dart to Max Brosmer, here are seven quarterbacks the Detroit Lions could consider—one for each round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell love developing their own guys. That’s why Hendon Hooker is still penciled in as the backup to Jared Goff heading into 2025. But that doesn’t mean the Lions won’t do their homework on this year’s quarterback class.

Let’s be clear: it’s highly unlikely Detroit burns an early pick on a QB. Still, with Hooker yet to take a meaningful NFL snap, the Lions would be wise to add competition to the QB room and stash a developmental guy with upside.

Here’s one quarterback the Lions could consider in each round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1: Jaxon Dart – Ole Miss

If the Lions want to make a splash at QB, Jaxon Dart is a name to know. He’s got the size, the arm, and the swagger. He threw for over 4,200 yards and 29 touchdowns last season in the SEC and has shown steady growth each year.

Dart can move, extend plays, and sling it. His mechanics still need polishing, and he’s not a read-it-and-rip-it passer yet. But in the right system? The ceiling is sky-high.

Round 2: Jalen Milroe – Alabama

Milroe might be the best athlete at quarterback in this draft. He’s built like a linebacker and runs like a running back. His arm strength is special, and he made major strides with his accuracy and decision-making in 2024.

He’s still a bit raw and needs time to refine his game. That’s exactly why Detroit could be a great fit—no pressure to start right away.

Round 3: Kyle McCord – Syracuse

McCord transferred to Syracuse after a rocky run at Ohio State, and he showed improved poise and ball placement in 2024 as he tossed for nearly 4,800 yards and 34 touchdowns. He’s not flashy, but he processes the field well for the most part.

For a team like the Lions that values smart, tough, coachable players—McCord fits that mold.

Round 4: Will Howard – Ohio State

After transferring from Kansas State, Howard found his rhythm in Columbus. He’s experienced, battle-tested, and plays with a ton of confidence. In fact, Howard led the Buckeyes to a National Championship this past season.

His mobility is a plus, and he’s got enough arm strength to make NFL throws. He’s not going to wow anyone with raw traits, but he’s the type of guy who could develop into a solid QB2.

Round 5: Riley Leonard – Notre Dame

Leonard’s stock dipped a bit due to injuries and inconsistency in 2024, but the tools are there. He’s got prototypical size (6-4, 215), good mobility, and a quick release.

If the Lions want a value pick with upside, Leonard could make a lot of sense in the fifth round.

Round 6: Kurtis Rourke – Indiana

Rourke doesn’t get a lot of national buzz, but the Ohio transfer more than held his own in the Big Ten last season as he threw for over 3,000 yards and 29 TDs. He’s efficient, experienced, and tough in the pocket.

Not a big-time traits guy, but if you want a long-term backup who can come in and steady the ship, Rourke is worth a look.

Round 7: Max Brosmer – Minnesota

Brosmer lit it up at New Hampshire before transferring to Minnesota, where he completed 66.5% of his passes in 2024. He’s a smart, composed quarterback who understands coverages and gets the ball out quickly.

A classic late-round flier, Brosmer has a high football IQ and would be an ideal candidate for the practice squad.

Conclusion: Backup Battle Incoming?

While Hendon Hooker still seems locked in as the backup for now, don’t be surprised if the Lions bring in some competition. This year’s QB class offers a ton of variety—whether it’s athletic freaks like Milroe, grinders like McCord, or developmental upside like Dart.

The Lions won’t reach, but if the right guy is there? Holmes might just pull the trigger.