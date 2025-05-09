Detroit Lions Reveal Jersey Numbers for 10 Players

Detroit assigned jersey numbers to 10 UDFAs at rookie minicamp. From Caden Prieskorn to Jackson Meeks, here’s who’s wearing what in Allen Park.

The Detroit Lions’ rookie minicamp is underway this weekend in Allen Park, and with it comes a tradition every die-hard fan looks forward to: new jersey numbers.

According to @nfl_jersey_num on X, the Lions have officially assigned numbers to 10 undrafted free agents as they begin their first practices in Honolulu Blue. While these aren’t final (numbers can always change if they make the 53-man roster), it’s still fun to see which digits these rookies will be repping as they take the field.

New Jersey Number Assignments:

Jakobie Keeney-James – No. 80

Wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James will wear No. 80. He brings elite speed and athleticism to the WR room—and now, he’s wearing a classic wideout number to match.

Leif Fautanu – No. 79

Offensive lineman Leif Fautanu gets No. 79. Fautanu is known for his strong pass protection skills and could be one to watch on the interior line.

Mason Miller – No. 63

Another O-lineman, Mason Miller, will wear No. 63. Miller brings size and versatility out of North Dakota State.

Anthony Tyus III – No. 42

Running back Anthony Tyus III has been assigned No. 42, once worn by fan favorite and special teams ace Jalen Reeves-Maybin. No pressure, Tyus.

Zach Horton – No. 40

Tight end Zach Horton is rocking No. 40. With the TE room wide open behind Sam LaPorta, Horton will have an opportunity to impress.

Gavin Holmes – No. 35

Cornerback Gavin Holmes gets No. 35. Holmes brings speed and ball skills to the secondary and will be looking to carve out a special teams role early.

Ian Kennelly – No. 27

Safety Ian Kennelly will wear No. 27. Kennelly is known for his football IQ and could push for a practice squad spot with a strong camp.

Kyle Robichaux – No. 25

Running back Kyle Robichaux is rocking No. 25. He’s one of a few UDFAs at a crowded RB position, but he’ll get his chance to shine this weekend.

Jackson Meeks – No. 83

Jackson Meeks, a former Georgia and Syracuse wideout (and nephew of Za’Darius Smith), will wear No. 83. Meeks brings toughness and physicality to the WR room.

Caden Prieskorn – No. 86

Caden Prieskorn, the local favorite out of Ole Miss and Eastern Michigan, gets No. 86. He’ll be one to watch closely in a TE room that’s wide open behind Sam LaPorta.

Bottom Line

Jersey numbers don’t make the player—but they sure help fans pick a favorite early. Let the rookie hype begin.