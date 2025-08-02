Detroit Lions 2025 Roster Prediction: Running Backs Room Feels Set in Stone

There may be battles elsewhere on the roster, but the Detroit Lions’ running back room looks as solid as any in the NFL heading into the 2025 season.

Let’s be honest, this feels like one of the easiest calls on the roster. While some positions are loaded with drama heading into training camp, the running back group seems locked in with Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, and Sione Vaki.

Barring an injury or a massive preseason shakeup, these are the four you’re going to see on the final 53.

TLDR

Locked In : Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, and Sione Vaki are the projected four to make the roster.

: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, and Sione Vaki are the projected four to make the roster. Star Power : Gibbs (1,412 yards, 16 TDs) and Montgomery (775 yards, 12 TDs) lead one of the NFL’s best RB duos.

: Gibbs (1,412 yards, 16 TDs) and Montgomery (775 yards, 12 TDs) lead one of the NFL’s best RB duos. Reliable Depth : Reynolds offers consistency and special teams value, while Vaki brings upside and versatility.

: Reynolds offers consistency and special teams value, while Vaki brings upside and versatility. Odd Men Out: Kye Robichaux, Jacob Saylors, and Jabari Small are unlikely to make the cut without major preseason performances.

Who’s In

Jahmyr Gibbs : The undisputed RB1 after a breakout sophomore campaign. Gibbs rushed for 1,412 yards on 250 carries, averaged 5.6 yards per carry, and scored 16 touchdowns. He also had a 70-yard run and was a big play threat every time he touched the ball. Oh, and did we mention zero fumbles? Gibbs is the future, and the present.

: The undisputed RB1 after a breakout sophomore campaign. Gibbs rushed for 1,412 yards on 250 carries, averaged 5.6 yards per carry, and scored 16 touchdowns. He also had a 70-yard run and was a big play threat every time he touched the ball. Oh, and did we mention zero fumbles? Gibbs is the future, and the present. David Montgomery : The hammer to Gibbs’ lightning. Montgomery only played 14 games but still punched in 12 touchdowns and piled up 775 yards. He also added physicality in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Sure, he lost one fumble, but he also moved the chains 50 times. He’s a core piece of this offense.

: The hammer to Gibbs’ lightning. Montgomery only played 14 games but still punched in 12 touchdowns and piled up 775 yards. He also added physicality in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Sure, he lost one fumble, but he also moved the chains 50 times. He’s a core piece of this offense. Craig Reynolds : He’s the guy who always seems to do just enough to stick around, and that’s a compliment. In 2024, he logged 139 yards on 31 carries, a solid 4.5 average, and continued to be a reliable depth piece with good special teams value. Every team needs a Craig Reynolds.

: He’s the guy who always seems to do just enough to stick around, and that’s a compliment. In 2024, he logged 139 yards on 31 carries, a solid 4.5 average, and continued to be a reliable depth piece with good special teams value. Every team needs a Craig Reynolds. Sione Vaki: The wild card. A converted safety with intriguing tools, Vaki didn’t get many touches in 2024, just 6 carries for 14 yards, but the coaching staff clearly sees something. His versatility and upside give him the edge over the bottom-tier backs on the depth chart.

Who’s Out

Kye Robichaux

Jacob Saylors

Jabari Small

These three are likely camp bodies unless someone absolutely explodes in the preseason. With a room already stacked with complementary skill sets, there’s simply not much room to crack into the top four, especially when none of these backs offer a clear edge on special teams or pass protection over Reynolds or Vaki.

The Big Picture

The Lions don’t just have one of the league’s best RB duos in Gibbs and Montgomery, they have a deep and reliable room. Expect this group to be leaned on heavily again in 2025, especially as the team continues to play a physical, clock-controlling brand of football under Dan Campbell.

The Bottom Line

This running back room is built to win now. Gibbs is a star, Montgomery is a workhorse, Reynolds is steady, and Vaki has upside. There’s no real mystery here, and that’s a good thing.