Ranking the 2025 Detroit Lions Matchups from Easiest to Hardest

A game-by-game breakdown of the Detroit Lions' 2025 NFL schedule, ranked from easiest to hardest matchup, including showdowns with the Super Bowl champion Eagles and powerhouse Chiefs.

The Detroit Lions are officially on the hunt again. Coming off another strong season, Dan Campbell’s squad will be tested right out of the gate in 2025 thanks to a schedule that features nine playoff teams, multiple elite quarterbacks, and — oh yeah — the defending Super Bowl champions.

Let’s rank the Lions’ 17 regular-season matchups from easiest to hardest, using 2024 team records, offseason improvements, and potential trap-game vibes.

Ranking the 2025 Detroit Lions Regular Season Matchups from Easiest to Hardest

1. New York Giants (Home)

2024 Record: 3-14

The G-Men were a mess last season, and unless rookie QB Jaxson Dart becomes the second coming of Josh Allen overnight, Detroit should have no trouble handling business at Ford Field.

2. Cleveland Browns (Home)

2024 Record: 3-14

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders? The Browns’ quarterback room feels like an offseason experiment gone too far. This should be a comfortable win for the Lions.

3. Dallas Cowboys (Home)

2024 Record: 7-10

The Cowboys are talented but inconsistent. If CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons stay healthy, it’s a challenge — but the Lions match up well, especially at home.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (Home)

2024 Record: 10-7

The Steelers still haven’t nailed down their quarterback future, and this roster, while tough, feels beatable if the Lions impose their will up front.

5. Chicago Bears (Home)

2024 Record: 5-12

Repeat logic here. At home, with the crowd roaring, it’s hard to imagine the Bears pulling the upset.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Home)

2024 Record: 10-7

Tampa is frisky, no doubt, and Emeka Egbuka is a fun addition. But Jared Goff vs. Baker Mayfield at Ford Field feels like a mismatch — advantage Detroit.

7. Green Bay Packers (Home)

2024 Record: 11-6

It’s always a war between these teams, but Detroit’s home crowd helps tip the scales slightly back in their favor.

8. Minnesota Vikings (Home)

2024 Record: 14-3

This game could decide the NFC North. Expect a chess match between Campbell’s toughness and the Vikings’ speed.

9. Chicago Bears (Away)

2024 Record: 5-12

New coach Ben Johnson knows the Lions well, and Chicago has added weapons, but until we see Caleb Williams shine in the pros, Detroit has the clear advantage.

10. Green Bay Packers (Away)

2024 Record: 11-6

Jordan Love has leveled up, and the Packers’ draft impressed. Lambeau Field is no joke in the fall.

11. Los Angeles Rams (Away)

2024 Record: 10-7

Matthew Stafford. Sean McVay. A playoff-caliber team. Add the long flight, and this one feels like a sneaky trap game.

12. Minnesota Vikings (Away)

2024 Record: 14-3

If J.J. McCarthy is even average, this team’s talent on both sides of the ball is scary. U.S. Bank Stadium will be a horn-blaring nightmare.

Washington Commanders (Away)

2024 Record: 12-5

Washington stunned Detroit in the playoffs last year, and they just added even more firepower. Motivation won’t be an issue for the Lions in this rematch.

Cincinnati Bengals (Away)

2024 Record: 9-8

Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Gulp. If healthy, Cincinnati is a top-tier threat.

15. Baltimore Ravens (Away)

2024 Record: 12-5

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens defense are a brutal combination — and Detroit’s last trip to Baltimore didn’t go well.

16. Kansas City Chiefs (Away)

2024 Record: 15-2

Arrowhead. Patrick Mahomes. Enough said. This is as tough as it gets… well, almost.

17. Philadelphia Eagles (Away)

2024 Record: 14-3 (Super Bowl Champions)

The defending champs. On the road. With Jalen Hurts and a stacked defense. This will be the ultimate measuring-stick game for a Lions team with Super Bowl aspirations.

The Bottom Line:

The Lions are loaded and ready to make another run. But with nine playoff teams and road games against both Super Bowl participants from last season, this won’t be a cakewalk. The schedule is a gauntlet — and the Lions will need to prove they’re truly built to survive it.