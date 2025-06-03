Detroit Lions 2025 Schedule: Must-Watch Games and Key Matchups

The NFL has released the schedule for the Detroit Lions in 2025, and it looks like it will be one of the most thrilling and tough seasons they’ve faced in some time. There will be many primetime games, strong rivalries with division teams, and duels with top teams, so fans can expect plenty of excitement during the season. We’ve put together a list of games and matchups you won’t want to miss to see how the Lions fare this year.

Week 1: NFC North rivalry begins at the Green Bay Packers

First up in the season is a NFC North derby, as the Detroit Lions go to Green Bay to play the Packers. From the outset, how this game goes sets the pace for what will come in the season.

Week 2: Chicago Bears visit Detroit for home opener

The Lions host the Chicago Bears for their first game at home this season. This beginning divisional encounter helps build self-assurance and ensures a good start.

Week 6: Sunday Night Football showdown at Kansas City Chiefs

Lions fans are excited as the team plays the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Sunday Night Football will see a replay of their first game this season, when Detroit scored the win. Trying to beat the current AFC title holders at home will prove a lot about what the Lions can achieve.

Week 10: Redemption game at Washington Commanders

The Lions’ quest for redemption brings them up against the Washington Commanders, who stopped Detroit last year in the playoffs. The Lions are determined to gain a measure of revenge for their loss against the Packers in last year’s playoffs.

Week 11: Prime NFC test against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night

There could be a preview of the NFC Championship next week as the Lions play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Standing up to last year’s Super Bowl champions gives Detroit a promising opportunity to prove themselves in the conference.

Week 13: Thanksgiving tradition returns vs. Green Bay Packers

The Lions host the Green Bay Packers at their traditional Thanksgiving Day game. This age-old rivalry gets another entry as both sides try to claim the NFC North title.

Week 14: High-stakes clash with Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football brings the Lions against the Dallas Cowboys at home. Because this late-season game may decide who makes the playoffs, it is a game fans and analysts cannot miss.

Week 16: Home test against Pittsburgh Steelers

The season is closing out, and the Lions will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. This game matters a lot for the playoffs, so it’s very important as the season comes to a close.

Week 17: Christmas Day game on Netflix vs. Minnesota Vikings

For the first time, the Lions will play a game on Christmas Day, against the Minnesota Vikings in a match that will be live on Netflix. A win here could shape the race for honors in the division.

Final thoughts

The Lions have a tough year ahead, given they play against 11 teams that made the playoffs last season and appear in prime time on many occasions. These problems give the team a way to strengthen their position and make fans excited about watching important football games. The way these games end during the season will play a big part in deciding how far the Lions will go in their hunt for the elusive championship.