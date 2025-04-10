Detroit Lions 2025 Schedule Release Date Window Revealed

The Detroit Lions are set to face a brutal first-place schedule in 2025, and NFL VP Mike North has revealed the likely release window for their full slate of games.

The countdown to one of the most anticipated Detroit Lions seasons in recent memory has begun — and fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out when and where it all goes down.

Thanks to a 15-win season and another NFC North title in 2024, the Lions will be playing a first-place schedule in 2025, and that means plenty of national spotlight matchups. From high-profile road games to primetime possibilities, the release of the full schedule will offer a glimpse at just how tough the road back to the playoffs might be.

Schedule Release Targeting Mid-May

NFL Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North recently gave fans an idea of when to circle their calendars. Speaking on the It’s Always Gameday in Buffalo podcast, North said the league is aiming for May 13, 14, or 15 as the official schedule release window.

“Somewhere in the May 13, 14 or 15 range is probably still our target,” North said, as quoted by Dolphins On SI.

That timeline would continue the NFL’s recent trend of dropping the full schedule in mid-May. As usual, fans can expect a dramatic rollout with primetime games, international showdowns, and key divisional battles announced in advance of the full slate.

Why This Schedule Matters So Much for Detroit

With the Lions coming off a 15-2 season but still seeking their first Super Bowl appearance, 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year for Dan Campbell’s team. Detroit’s list of opponents is already known — and it’s stacked.

They’ll hit the road to face Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Los Angeles (Rams), all of which are daunting tests. Those games, combined with the Lions’ returning core and growing national relevance, make it likely they’ll be featured often in primetime.

Whether the league opts to kick off the season with a Thursday Night opener in Detroit or save the Lions for a Monday Night showdown, the release of the 2025 schedule will answer a lot of burning questions.

So Lions fans — get ready. In just a few short weeks, we’ll finally know the path that Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson, and company must take in their quest to finish what they started.

