Detroit Lions Drop 2025 Schedule Release Teaser With Hint at Opener

The Lions teased their 2025 schedule with drone footage of Ford Field, possibly hinting at a Week 1 home game. Full schedule drops Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Detroit Lions just dropped their first 2025 schedule release teaser video, and while it doesn’t spoil who they’ll face in Week 1, it may offer a subtle hint: drone footage of Ford Field dominates the visuals, suggesting the Lions could open the season at home. The full NFL schedule is set to be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Detroit’s list of opponents guarantees a star-studded and high-stakes slate.

What the Teaser Shows (and What It Doesn’t)

The Lions’ video doesn’t show opponents, logos, or quarterbacks. But it leans into aerial shots of Ford Field, set to cinematic music and backed by the kind of confident swagger that’s become this franchise’s brand under Dan Campbell.

Could it mean a Week 1 home opener?

It’s far from confirmed, but here’s why that would make sense:

Ford Field is coming off a record-setting 2024 in both noise and attendance.

in both noise and attendance. The Lions were 15-3 in their last 18 home games .

. NFL schedulers love to reward elite atmospheres in prime slots.

Who Could the Lions Face in Week 1?

Based on their 2025 home opponents, here are the juiciest possibilities for a Week 1 matchup:

Home Opponents: Chicago (5-12), Green Bay (11-6), Minnesota (14-3), Dallas (7-10), New York Giants (3-14), Cleveland (3-14), Pittsburgh (10-7) and Tampa Bay (10-7).

If the NFL wants to open with fireworks, one of these games could easily be tapped for Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, or a late Sunday afternoon national window.

What About the Road Games?

Just in case Terrion Arnold’s tweet earlier was about a road game (and not a misdirection), the away slate is absolutely loaded:

Road Opponents: Chicago (5-12), Green Bay (11-6), Minnesota (14-3), Washington (12-5), Philadelphia (14-3), Cincinnati (9-8), Baltimore (12-5), Kansas City (15-2) and Los Angeles Rams (10-7).

Any one of those could be Week 1 headline-worthy, especially the Lions returning to Kansas City — where they shocked the NFL in the 2023 opener.

The Buzz Is Building

Between the teaser, Terrion Arnold’s cryptic tweet, and national anticipation, Lions fans are fired up for:

A potential Week 1 home game

A marquee opponent in a national spotlight

Another step in Detroit’s emergence as a primetime staple

And based on Ford Field being the centerpiece of the teaser, the home crowd may get the first crack at roaring in 2025.

Bottom Line

There were no logos, no names, and no dates — just vibes, drone shots, and hints.

But if the Ford Field-heavy teaser tells us anything, it’s this: the Lions might be kicking off the 2025 season at home, in front of what’s become one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL.

And whoever walks into that building first better be ready. This team — and its fans — are already locked in.