Detroit Lions 2025 Season Opener Could Depend on Super Bowl Result

The Detroit Lions could find themselves facing the reigning Super Bowl champion in the 2025 NFL season opener, whether that’s the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs. As is customary, the NFL typically schedules the Super Bowl winner to host the first game of the season, and with the Lions scheduled to play both teams on the road in 2025, it would make perfect sense for the winner of Super Bowl LIX to host Detroit in the first Thursday night game of the new season.

Detroit Lions Could Face Super Bowl Winner in Season Opener

The Lions, coming off an outstanding 15-2 regular season in 2024, were the most-watched team in the league, making them an ideal candidate for the season-opening spotlight. The Super Bowl winner, either the Chiefs or the Eagles, would offer a compelling matchup against the Lions, setting the stage for a thrilling start to the season.

Could the Lions Play the Loser of the Super Bowl?

In addition to the potential season opener, the Lions are also slated to travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in 2025, meaning that regardless of which team comes out on top in Super Bowl LIX, the NFL will have an exciting matchup on its hands. If the Lions don’t square off against the Super Bowl winner on the first Thursday night of the 2025 season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them play the loser of the big game in either the first Sunday Night Football or Monday Night Football game of the year.

The NFL is expected to release the full 2025 schedule in mid-May, but with such high-profile games on the horizon, the Lions are poised to be in the national spotlight no matter who they face. Whether it's the Super Bowl winner or loser, the 2025 season will be filled with excitement for Detroit fans.