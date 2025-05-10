The 2025 Detroit Lions Best, Worst, and Most-Probable Thanksgiving Day Opponent

Will the Lions host the Packers, Bucs, or Giants on Thanksgiving 2025? We break down Detroit’s best, worst, and most likely opponent for the holiday game.

The NFL schedule drops soon, which means it’s time to play a little game of holiday speculation. Specifically: who will the Detroit Lions face on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in 2025?

As always, the Lions will kick off the NFL’s Thanksgiving triple-header in the early window — a tradition older than many of us reading this. But the question is: will we get a sizzle-worthy showdown or a total turkey?

Let’s break down the best-case, worst-case, and most-probable opponents for the big day.

Best: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yes, really. Don’t sleep on this one.

While it might not scream “blockbuster” to casual fans, a Lions-Bucs Thanksgiving rematch would be loaded with context. These two met in the 2023 NFC Divisional Round, and while Detroit came out on top, it was closer than expected. Baker Mayfield made it interesting, and the Lions’ defense had to clamp down to seal the win.

Tampa still has a puncher’s chance in the NFC South and enough star power to make this game pop on national TV. Add in the revenge factor and Detroit’s continued push for NFC supremacy, and this one has all the ingredients for a spicy early-afternoon thriller.

Worst: New York Giants

Yawn. No thanks.

The Giants are in rebuild mode (again), their quarterback situation is muddy at best, and outside of Brian Daboll’s sideline meltdowns, there’s not a whole lot to get excited about. If this ends up being the Thanksgiving opponent, fans might be more focused on the stuffing than the scoreboard.

Sure, Detroit would be favored — heavily — but where’s the fun in that? This is a holiday game. It deserves stakes, not a one-sided showcase.

Most Probable: Green Bay Packers

You can feel it coming, right?

Lions-Packers on Thanksgiving just feels right. Both teams are expected to contend for the NFC North crown again in 2025, and a Jordan Love vs. Jared Goff Thanksgiving would bring plenty of buzz to Ford Field.

It’s a matchup the NFL loves to lean into: tradition, rivalry, playoff implications. Plus, the 2023 Thanksgiving loss to Green Bay still stings. This would be the perfect chance for a little holiday payback.

The Bottom Line

Whether it’s a revenge-fueled clash with Tampa Bay, a ho-hum Giants matchup, or a division showdown with Green Bay, one thing’s clear: the Lions own Thanksgiving now.

But if we’re making a wish list? Give us the Bucs with all the storylines, hold the Giants, and brace yourself for the most likely reality — a classic Detroit-Green Bay showdown in front of the nation.