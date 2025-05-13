Detroit Lions Get Major Travel Advantage in 2025 NFL Season

The Detroit Lions will travel just 11,411 miles in 2025 — the third-lowest in the NFL. Here’s why that could give Detroit a playoff edge.

If you were hoping for frequent flyer miles this season, bad news — the Detroit Lions are staying grounded.

According to a new travel report from Bookies.com, the Lions will travel just 11,411 miles during the 2025-26 NFL season. That ranks 30th in the entire league — meaning only two teams will log fewer miles all year.

For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, that’s a quiet win in a loud league.

Why This Travel Schedule Is a Hidden Advantage

Let’s be real — long flights, multiple time zones, and body-clock chaos can wear down even the best teams. Just ask the Chargers, who lead the league with a staggering 37,086 miles on tap.

The Lions? They’re keeping it close to home. Here’s why that matters:

Fewer cross-country trips means fresher legs in December. More practice time. No overseas games or back-to-back road swings frees up the schedule.

No overseas games or back-to-back road swings frees up the schedule. Ford Field focus. With the NFL keeping Detroit off the international slate and the team drawing only moderate road distances, this could lead to better home-field performance.

This all lines up beautifully for Dan Campbell’s crew, who are looking to build on their deep 2024 playoff run.

Lions vs. The Rest of the League

Let’s put this in perspective:

Team Miles Traveled Chargers 37,086 Rams 34,832 Seahawks 31,302 … … Lions 11,411 Bills 10,546 Bengals 8,753

Only Buffalo and Cincinnati will log fewer miles. And unlike Buffalo, Detroit doesn’t have a winter weather mess to deal with at home.

This could be part of a much bigger advantage as the Lions prepare to face elite competition like the Chiefs, Ravens, and Cowboys in 2025.

The Bottom Line

We talk a lot about schedule difficulty — but travel matters, too.

For the Lions, the 2025 NFL schedule doesn’t just include big-time matchups and national spotlights. It includes a logistical break — and smart teams capitalize on those.

Fewer miles. Less wear and tear. More focus on what matters: winning football games.