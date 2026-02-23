Detroit Lions Reveal Coaching Staff for 2026

The Detroit Lions officially unveiled their full coaching staff for the 2026 season, and continuity remains the clear theme as Dan Campbell enters another year leading one of the NFL’s most stable organizations.

Detroit retains its core leadership on offense, defense, and special teams while continuing to develop internally with a deep group of assistants across all three phases. The structure reflects exactly what Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have prioritized since arriving: alignment, familiarity, and accountability.

Leadership Remains Intact

At the top, nothing changes.

Dan Campbell returns as head coach, continuing to set the tone for a culture built on toughness, trust, and physical football.

returns as head coach, continuing to set the tone for a culture built on toughness, trust, and physical football. Drew Petzing officially takes over as offensive coordinator, stepping into a role designed to keep the Lions’ offensive identity intact while adding his own wrinkles.

officially takes over as offensive coordinator, stepping into a role designed to keep the Lions’ offensive identity intact while adding his own wrinkles. Kelvin Sheppard remains defensive coordinator, a key voice in a defense that has steadily grown more aggressive and disciplined.

remains defensive coordinator, a key voice in a defense that has steadily grown more aggressive and disciplined. Dave Fipp continues to oversee special teams, an area where Detroit has consistently gained hidden yardage and situational advantages.

That stability alone speaks volumes about where the franchise believes it is heading.

The Offensive Staff Includes Some New Faces

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions will continue to lean heavily on experience, continuity, and quarterback-centric development. Mark Brunell remains in place working closely with Jared Goff and the quarterback room, while Hank Fraley continues to anchor the run game and offensive line—one of Detroit’s most consistent strengths under Dan Campbell. Mike Kafka, serving as pass game coordinator, brings proven schematic creativity, complemented by David Shaw’s role as pass game specialist. The skill-position groups remain in steady hands with Tashard Choice coaching running backs and Steve Oliver overseeing tight ends, while Bruce Gradkowski, Justin Mesa, Dan Skipper, and Marques Tuiasosopo round out a deep offensive staff built on teaching, collaboration, and maximizing player strengths.

Defensive Staff Highlights Development Path

The Lions’ defensive staff is loaded with continuity and defined responsibilities:

Scottie Montgomery (Associate Head Coach / Wide Receivers) continues to serve as one of Campbell’s most trusted voices.

(Associate Head Coach / Wide Receivers) continues to serve as one of Campbell’s most trusted voices. Jim O’Neil remains Assistant Head Coach / Safeties, providing veteran leadership on the back end.

remains Assistant Head Coach / Safeties, providing veteran leadership on the back end. Kacy Rodgers stays in a major role as Run Game Coordinator / Defensive Line, a crucial piece for a team built around trench play.

stays in a major role as Run Game Coordinator / Defensive Line, a crucial piece for a team built around trench play. Deshea Townsend continues as Passing Game Coordinator / Defensive Backs, anchoring Detroit’s secondary development.

Detroit also retains a strong group of defensive assistants, including Shaun Dion Hamilton, David Corrao, Caleb Collins, August Mangin, and Dre Thompson, reinforcing a long-term commitment to teaching and internal growth.

Special Teams and Strength Staff Stay Unified

Special teams continuity remains intact with Jett Modkins assisting Dave Fipp, while the strength and conditioning department continues under Josh Schuler, supported by Jill Costanza, Cam Josse, and Thadeus Jackson.

That group has played a major role in Detroit’s durability and late-season physical edge—something Campbell has repeatedly emphasized as non-negotiable.

A Staff Built for Sustained Success

The final piece of the organizational puzzle remains Jesse Giambra, who continues as Chief of Staff / Head Coach Administration, ensuring operational consistency behind the scenes.

Taken together, the 2026 coaching staff reflects a franchise that values continuity over constant turnover. The Lions are not chasing trends or panicking over short-term results—they are doubling down on a structure that has produced real, sustainable progress.

For Detroit, this isn’t about reinventing the wheel. It’s about refining it—and the 2026 coaching staff makes that clear.