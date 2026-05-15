Detroit Lions 2026 Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions

The NFL officially released the 2026 regular season schedule on Thursday night, and one thing immediately became clear.

The Detroit Lions are once again one of the league’s marquee attractions.

Detroit landed multiple primetime games, a Thanksgiving showdown against the Chicago Bears, an international matchup in Germany, and several brutal late-season NFC North battles that could decide playoff positioning.

In other words, the Lions are officially living in the spotlight now.

So with the schedule finally here, let’s dive into some way too early predictions for every game on Detroit’s 2026 slate.

Week 1: vs. Saints — WIN

The Lions open the season at Ford Field and immediately remind everyone why they remain among the NFC’s elite teams.

The New Orleans Saints could be improved, but Detroit feels like the more complete roster entering Week 1.

Record: 1-0

Short week.

Road environment.

Elite quarterback.

That is a difficult combination for any team.

Buffalo remains one of the toughest places to play in football, and this feels like an early measuring stick game for Detroit.

Record: 1-1

Week 3: vs. Jets — WIN

The New York Jets have talent, but Ford Field has become one of the NFL’s loudest home field advantages.

Detroit rebounds nicely after the Buffalo loss.

Record: 2-1

This feels sneaky dangerous.

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers are trending upward, but Detroit’s offensive balance gives the Lions the edge in primetime.

Record: 3-1

Week 5: at Cardinals — WIN

Road trips out west are never easy, but Detroit’s physicality travels well.

Expect the Lions to control the line of scrimmage here.

Record: 4-1

Week 6: Bye Week

Honestly, this bye comes at a pretty ideal time.

Detroit gets a chance to regroup before entering the toughest stretch of the season.

Week 7: vs. Packers — WIN

The NFC North rivalry gets heated early.

The Green Bay Packers are always dangerous, but Detroit takes care of business at home behind a huge defensive effort.

Record: 5-1

Week 8: vs. Vikings — WIN

This feels like one of those ugly, physical division games that comes down to the final possession.

The Lions survive another NFC North battle at Ford Field.

Record: 6-1

Week 9: at Dolphins — WIN

Miami’s speed creates matchup problems for everyone.

Still, Detroit’s ability to run the football and dominate time of possession becomes the difference.

Record: 7-1

Week 10: vs. Patriots in Munich, Germany — LOSS

International games are unpredictable every year.

This feels like the classic trap game after a hot start and a long stretch of emotional football.

Record: 7-2

Week 11: vs. Buccaneers — WIN

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers always seem to give Detroit problems, but the Lions bounce back strong after the Germany loss.

Record: 8-2

Week 12: vs. Bears (Thanksgiving Day) — WIN

Thanksgiving at Ford Field against Chicago?

The atmosphere is going to be absolutely insane.

With former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson now coaching the Bears, this instantly becomes one of the most anticipated games of the year.

Detroit protects home turf.

Record: 9-2

Week 13: at Falcons — WIN

Atlanta’s offense could be explosive, but Detroit’s experience shows up late in a difficult road matchup.

Record: 10-2

Week 14: vs. Titans — WIN

This feels like one Detroit absolutely must have to stay in control of the NFC North race.

The Lions handle business.

Record: 11-2

Minnesota in primetime late in the season?

Yeah, that has chaos written all over it.

Detroit drops a close one in a playoff caliber environment.

Record: 11-3

Ford Field on Monday night feels like a nightmare for visiting teams.

Detroit bounces back with a convincing offensive performance against the New York Giants.

Record: 12-3

Week 17: at Bears — WIN

Chicago will be desperate here, especially if playoff positioning is on the line.

But Detroit finds a way to grind out another massive NFC North road win.

Record: 13-3

Week 18: at Packers — LOSS

Lambeau Field in Week 18 is brutal for every NFC North team.

The Lions fall in a close one, but still wrap up another outstanding regular season.

Final Record: 13-4

Final thoughts on Detroit’s 2026 outlook

The Lions’ 2026 schedule is loaded with challenges.

Detroit has primetime games all over the calendar, difficult road environments, an international matchup, and a brutal division heavy finish to the season.

But this franchise has officially reached the point where double digit wins are expected, not hoped for.

And if the Lions really finish 13-4 against this schedule, they will once again enter the postseason as one of the NFL’s most dangerous teams.