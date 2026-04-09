ESPN Insiders Drop Key Detroit Lions Draft Intel

If you’re trying to figure out what the Detroit Lions are going to do early in the 2026 NFL Draft, the latest intel from ESPN paints a pretty clear picture.

It’s not a matter of choosing between the offensive line or defensive line.

It’s about addressing both, and doing it quickly.

Defensive Line Gaining Early Momentum

According to Eric Woodyard, the Lions’ actions in free agency may have already tipped their hand.

“Defensive line. When free agency opened, the Lions were aggressive in revamping the offensive line by adding Panthers center Cade Mays, ex-Dolphins lineman Larry Borom and veteran guard Ben Bartch. So, it wouldn’t be surprising for Detroit to try to strengthen its defensive line early in the draft, particularly with a young, promising player to pair with Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson. That is a top priority after losing Al-Quadin Muhammad to the Buccaneers following his breakout 2025 season.”

That’s about as direct as it gets.

Detroit addressed the offensive line with multiple additions, which gives them flexibility. Now, the focus shifts to finding another impact defender to line up alongside Aidan Hutchinson.

Offensive Line Still Very Much in Play

At the same time, Matt Miller cautions against overlooking the offensive side of the ball.

“What we’re hearing about the Lions’ draft: The release of Taylor Decker prompted many to assume Detroit would go offensive tackle in Round 1, but like Eric, I’ve heard the Lions are equally high on filling their edge rusher need. With only two picks in the top 117, the Lions should be expected to go tackle and edge rusher with those selections.”

That last sentence is the key.

Detroit isn’t locking into one direction—they’re planning to hit both.

Reading the Lions’ Strategy

This feels like classic Brad Holmes.

Instead of forcing a pick, the Lions are setting themselves up to:

Take the best edge rusher available

Address tackle shortly after (or vice versa)

It’s a balanced approach that reflects where this roster is right now.

They don’t need to reach. They just need to add the right pieces.

The Bottom Line

If you’re asking which position group Detroit will prioritize early, the answer is leaning toward defensive line.

But make no mistake—offensive tackle isn’t far behind.

Based on what ESPN insiders are hearing, the Lions are expected to walk out of the early rounds with both a new edge rusher and a long-term solution at tackle.

And if that happens?

This roster might be even more dangerous heading into 2026.