Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Draft Order Finalized

The Detroit Lions now officially know where they will be selecting in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they will head into the event with nine total picks.

After compensatory selections were finalized and trades from the past year were accounted for, Detroit’s full draft order is set. General manager Brad Holmes will once again have plenty of opportunities to add talent as the Lions continue building toward what they hope will be a Super Bowl run.

Detroit Lions 2026 Draft Picks

Here is the Lions’ finalized draft order:

Round 1: Pick 17

Pick 17 Round 2: Pick 50

Pick 50 Round 4: Pick 118

Pick 118 Round 4: Pick 128

Pick 128 Round 5: Pick 157

Pick 157 Round 5: Pick 181

Pick 181 Round 6: Pick 205

Pick 205 Round 6: Pick 213

Pick 213 Round 7: Pick 222

Detroit does not currently own a third-round pick, but the team still holds multiple selections in the middle rounds where Holmes has found strong value in recent drafts.

Brad Holmes’ Draft Track Record

Since arriving in Detroit, Holmes has built a reputation for finding impact players throughout the draft, not just in the first round.

Recent draft classes have produced key contributors including:

Aidan Hutchinson

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Jameson Williams

Jack Campbell

Kerby Joseph

Jahmyr Gibbs

Sam LaPorta

Brian Branch

Because of that track record, many Lions fans feel confident Detroit can continue adding impact players even without a third-round selection.

What Positions Could the Lions Target?

With the offseason already bringing roster changes—including the departure of veterans like Alex Anzalone and the release of longtime tackle Taylor Decker—several positions could be addressed in the draft.

Possible areas of focus include:

Offensive tackle

Edge rusher

Safety

Cornerback depth

The Lions also value building depth along both the offensive and defensive lines, something Holmes has prioritized since arriving in Detroit.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions will enter the 2026 NFL Draft with nine total picks, including the No. 17 overall selection in the first round. With Brad Holmes running the draft room and several roster needs emerging after free agency, Detroit will have multiple chances to add young talent as it looks to keep its Super Bowl window wide open.