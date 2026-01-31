Why the Detroit Lions Should Consider Gennings Dunker in the 2026 Draft

The Detroit Lions have made it clear under Brad Holmes that building through the trenches is non-negotiable. That philosophy is exactly why former Iowa Hawkeyes right tackle Gennings Dunker is a name Lions fans should start circling as a potential 2026 NFL Draft target.

Dunker checks a lot of boxes that Detroit consistently values: size, toughness, experience against top competition, and a play style rooted in physicality rather than flash.

Why Gennings Dunker Fits the Lions’ Identity

At Iowa, Dunker was molded in a system that mirrors what the Lions want up front. He’s a powerful, downhill blocker who thrives in the run game, finishes through the whistle, and doesn’t shy away from contact. That immediately aligns with Detroit’s offensive DNA under Dan Campbell.

He’s not just a space-eater, either. Dunker showed steady improvement in pass protection, particularly against power rushers, and demonstrated the ability to anchor against bull rushes, something that becomes increasingly important in the NFC.

The Lions don’t need a “project” lineman. They need someone who can step in, compete, and be trusted. Dunker fits that mold.

The Taylor Decker Variable

This is where Dunker becomes especially interesting.

Taylor Decker’s future remains a question mark as the Lions look ahead to the 2026 season. If Decker retires, which I believe he will, Detroit would have a clear opening at left tackle — a premium position that requires reliability and toughness.

Drafting Dunker gives the Lions options.

If Decker does retire, Dunker could compete immediately for a starting role, either at right tackle or potentially on the left side with development time. His size and strength profile suggest he could handle the transition with coaching and patience.

If Decker does not retire, the move still makes sense.

The Penei Sewell Question

Any conversation about offensive tackle depth in Detroit eventually leads to the same question:

Would the Lions move All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell to the left side?

Sewell has the talent to play anywhere on the line, that’s not in doubt. The real question is whether Detroit should disrupt an elite situation. Sewell has become the best right tackle in football, and there’s value in stability.

Drafting Dunker gives Detroit flexibility without forcing that decision.

Instead of immediately shifting Sewell, the Lions could:

Keep Sewell at his dominant right tackle spot

Develop Dunker behind Decker or as a swing tackle

Create long-term insurance at both tackle positions

If a move ever becomes necessary, Detroit would be acting from a position of strength rather than urgency.

A Very “Brad Holmes” Pick

Holmes has consistently invested in the offensive line even when it wasn’t viewed as an immediate need. That’s how elite units are sustained.

Gennings Dunker represents:

Long-term tackle depth

Insurance against retirement or injury

A player who fits the Lions’ physical culture

Whether Taylor Decker plays beyond 2025 or not, Dunker makes sense as part of Detroit’s future. The only real debate wouldn’t be if the Lions could use him; it would be where he eventually lines up, and whether moving Penei Sewell would ever be necessary.

And that’s a good problem to have.