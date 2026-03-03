Detroit Lions Could Steal a 3rd-Round Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions may be in line for a significant compensatory pick upgrade in the 2026 NFL Draft, and it could end up being one of the more underrated wins of Brad Holmes’ offseason.

Early projections had Detroit pegged for a Day 3 compensatory pick, likely in the fifth or sixth round. But new information suggests that the outcome is far from locked in. In fact, there’s now a very real scenario where the Lions come away with a third-round compensatory pick instead.

Why the Projection Is Shifting

The key factor here is the leaguewide compensatory pick cutoff, which may end up higher than originally expected.

According to draft analyst Nick Korte, the NFL could ultimately award more compensatory picks overall in 2026, which would shift several borderline cases up a round. That matters greatly for Detroit, because the Lions are sitting right on the edge.

If the league-wide number expands, Detroit’s compensatory pick tied to Carlton Davis could move into third-round territory. Korte noted that the Lions losing Davis in free agency is tracking closer to the threshold required for a third-round comp pick than previously believed, and that the margin should be extremely tight.

In other words, this isn’t wishful thinking. It’s math, and the math is trending in Detroit’s favor.

What Detroit Is Being Compensated For

The Lions lost several notable contributors during the compensatory window, including:

Aaron Glenn , who departed for a head coaching opportunity

, who departed for a head coaching opportunity Kevin Zeitler, who signed elsewhere in free agency

Under the NFL’s compensatory formula, losses of high-value coaches and players can generate picks if they outweigh signings made during the same period. Detroit has been disciplined in how it operates during that window, and that restraint may now pay off in a big way.

Why a 3rd-Round Comp Pick Matters

A third-round pick is a huge difference-maker compared to a fifth or sixth.

Historically, this is the sweet spot where Brad Holmes has found real contributors, players who can start early or develop quickly into meaningful roles. Turning coaching departures and free-agent losses into premium draft capital is exactly how sustainable contenders stay ahead of the curve.

If Detroit does land a third-round compensatory pick, it would give the Lions:

Another top-100 selection

More flexibility to move around the board

Extra ammo to address depth without forcing early picks

For a team already stockpiling assets through smart trades and patient roster management, this would be another quiet win.

The Bottom Line

Nothing is official yet, but momentum is clearly building.

If the leaguewide compensatory pool expands as expected, the Lions could see their projected Day 3 pick jump all the way into Round 3. That would turn an already solid draft outlook into an even stronger one, and it would reinforce how well Detroit has played the long game.

Brad Holmes may have another hidden advantage coming, and Lions fans should absolutely be paying attention.