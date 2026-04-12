Detroit Lions Predicted to Make Splash Trade in 2026 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions aren’t sitting still this offseason, and if one prediction comes true, they may not sit still on draft night either.

After a disappointing 2025 season that fell well short of expectations, Detroit has already taken an aggressive approach to retooling the roster. And now, there’s growing belief that approach could carry right into the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

A Trade-Down Scenario Gaining Buzz

According to a projection from Christian Booher, the Lions could shake things up by trading down in the first round.

The proposed deal would send Detroit’s No. 17 overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for picks No. 22 and No. 160.

It’s not a blockbuster jump up the board, but it’s the kind of calculated move that could pay off in a big way.

Why This Move Makes Sense

Let’s start with the obvious: the Lions still have needs.

Yes, they were active in free agency, adding pieces like running back Isiah Pacheco, center Cade Mays, and cornerback Roger McCreary, but this roster still needs more young talent to get back into true contender status.

Trading down gives Detroit exactly that.

Instead of locking into one player at No. 17, they’d:

Stay in the first round

Add an extra pick

Maintain flexibility as the board unfolds

That’s a win for a front office that values depth and long-term roster building.

The Target: A New Piece for the Offensive Line

In this scenario, the Lions would use the No. 22 pick to select Olaivavega Ioane.

And the fit is pretty clear.

With changes along the offensive line this offseason, Detroit is looking to build the next version of its front. Ioane would give them a young, versatile lineman capable of stepping in and competing for a starting job right away.

More importantly, he’d represent another foundational piece for the future.

A Brad Holmes-Type Move

If this feels familiar, it should.

Brad Holmes has consistently shown a willingness to move around the board when the value lines up. He’s not chasing headlines, he’s chasing roster depth and long-term stability.

This kind of trade checks every box:

Adds draft capital

Keeps Detroit in range for a quality prospect

Strengthens a key position group

It’s not flashy, but it’s smart.

The Bottom Line

The Lions don’t need to force a move in the draft.

But if the right opportunity presents itself, don’t be surprised if they take it.

Trading down from No. 17 to No. 22 while picking up an extra selection would allow Detroit to continue building a deeper, more balanced roster, something they’ll need if they want to get back into Super Bowl contention.

And if that move lands them a potential starter on the offensive line?

That’s the kind of “splash” move that wins in the long run.