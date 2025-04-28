Detroit Lions Select EDGE in Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft

In a way-too-early 2026 NFL Mock Draft, CBS Sports has the Detroit Lions selecting Oregon EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei with the 28th pick. Find out why he fits Detroit's blueprint.

It’s never too soon to look ahead — especially when you’re talking about the Detroit Lions and their never-ending quest to stockpile trench talent. Just days after wrapping up the 2025 NFL Draft, the early mock drafts for 2026 are already rolling in, and CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards has a very intriguing prediction for Detroit fans.

In Edwards’ first way-too-early 2026 NFL Mock Draft, the Lions are projected to land Matayo Uiagalelei, an EDGE rusher from Oregon, with the No. 28 overall pick.

Who is Matayo Uiagalelei?

If the last name sounds familiar, that’s because Matayo is part of the same athletic family that produced quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Matayo made a name for himself at St. John Bosco High School, where he was a 4-star recruit according to 247 Sports.

In 2023, he played in 13 games and tallied 11 tackles. As a pass rusher, he produced 12 pressures — including 10 quarterback hurries and 2 sacks.

His sophomore season in 2024 was limited to just 3 games, but he still showed flashes, adding another 2 sacks and 7 pressures on just 117 snaps.

Why the Lions Could Target an EDGE in 2026

Even after drafting Ahmed Hassanein in 2025, the Lions’ future at edge rusher remains a topic worth watching. Aidan Hutchinson is a franchise cornerstone, but injuries late in 2024 revealed how thin Detroit’s pass-rush depth can get in a hurry. Marcus Davenport was re-signed on a short-term deal but hasn’t proven to be a long-term answer yet.

Adding a player like Matayo Uiagalelei could give Detroit another powerful, versatile body off the edge — something that fits perfectly with Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes’ ongoing mission to dominate the line of scrimmage.

Remember, this is a Lions front office that has made trench play a top priority, using high picks recently on guys like Tyleik Williams and continually investing in the defensive line.

What Uiagalelei Brings to the Table

Uiagalelei’s college production might not pop off the page yet, but it’s important to remember that he’s still growing into his role. He’s got the size, athleticism, and pedigree to develop into a true NFL starter — exactly the kind of long-view pick Brad Holmes loves to stash and develop.

If he puts together a strong junior season in 2025, Uiagalelei could vault himself even higher than No. 28 overall. For now, though, this mock draft projects him as a perfect match for a Detroit team that prides itself on toughness, versatility, and depth up front.

The Bottom Line

It’s obviously early — ridiculously early — but seeing the Lions projected to take an EDGE like Matayo Uiagalelei lines up with everything we know about Detroit’s team-building philosophy. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell love betting on athletic, versatile trench players, and Uiagalelei could be another brick in the wall for a Lions franchise that’s built to last.