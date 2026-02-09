ESPN Sends Clear Message About Detroit Lions in Early 2026 Rankings

With Super Bowl LX officially in the rearview mirror, the NFL calendar has flipped to projection season, and the Detroit Lions are firmly in the mix.

ESPN released its way-too-early 2026 NFL Power Rankings, compiled by a panel of more than 80 writers, editors, and analysts across NFL Nation. While free agency and the NFL Draft are still months away, the early results offer a revealing snapshot of how the league views each franchise heading into the 2026 season.

For Detroit, the takeaway is clear: the Lions are still viewed as a top-tier contender, even after a disappointing finish in 2025.

Where the Lions Land

The Lions come in at No. 7 overall, placing them ahead of traditional powers like the Eagles, Packers, Chiefs, and Ravens — and solidly inside the NFL’s upper echelon.

That positioning matters. These rankings aren’t about hype; they’re about roster strength, coaching stability, and long-term outlook. And despite missing the postseason, Detroit’s foundation remains respected league-wide.

Why Detroit Still Draws Respect

ESPN summarized Detroit’s offseason outlook in three words:

“Retool offensive line.”

That’s a fixable problem — and an important distinction.

Rather than needing a quarterback, a coaching overhaul, or a culture reset, Detroit’s biggest concern is interior offensive line consistency, particularly after Dan Skipper’s retirement and uneven play up front in 2025.

Even All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell acknowledged post-season that the group lacked its usual cohesion. With new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing now in place, ESPN believes Detroit will prioritize restoring its trademark physicality and “swagger” in the trenches.

That’s not a teardown. That’s a recalibration.

Context Matters

It’s worth noting where Detroit sits relative to the league:

Only six teams ranked ahead of the Lions

ranked ahead of the Lions Detroit ranks No. 2 in the NFC North , ahead of Green Bay (No. 10) and Chicago (No. 11)

, ahead of Green Bay (No. 10) and Chicago (No. 11) Detroit remains ahead of Kansas City, Baltimore, and Philadelphia — all teams with recent Super Bowl pedigree

That tells you how the league views the Lions’ core, not just last season’s results.

What This Means Moving Forward

Being ranked seventh this early doesn’t guarantee anything — but it reinforces a key truth:

The Detroit Lions are no longer a “prove it” franchise.

They’re viewed as a team with:

A franchise quarterback

A star-studded offensive nucleus

A premier edge rusher in Aidan Hutchinson

Coaching continuity

A clear plan to contend, not rebuild

If Detroit successfully addresses the offensive line this offseason — through free agency, the draft, or both — there’s little reason to believe they won’t re-enter the playoff picture in 2026.

The Bottom Line

In a league obsessed with quick turnarounds and overreactions, the Lions’ placement in ESPN’s way-too-early rankings is telling.

Detroit may have stumbled in 2025, but the league still sees a contender, not a pretender.

And heading into an offseason loaded with opportunity, that’s exactly where the Lions want to be.