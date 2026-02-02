Detroit Lions 2026 Opponent to Play in NFL Season-Opener in Paris

The NFL is officially heading to France, and one of the Detroit Lions’ 2026 opponents will be part of history.

On Monday, the league announced that it will host its first-ever regular season game in France during the 2026 NFL season. The game will be played at Stade de France, the largest stadium in the country, marking another major step in the NFL’s global expansion.

The team selected to host that historic matchup is the New Orleans Saints, who will serve as the designated home team when the league opens the season in Paris.

Saints Headed to Paris — Not Detroit

While the Saints are on the Lions’ 2026 schedule, it’s important to clear up one key detail: Detroit will not be playing in Paris.

The Lions’ matchup with New Orleans is scheduled to take place at Ford Field, as it is one of Detroit’s home games in 2026. The Paris game will be a separate Saints home contest against an opponent that has not yet been announced by the league.

So while Lions fans won’t see their team overseas this time, they will be watching one of Detroit’s opponents kick off the season on an international stage.

Why This Game Matters for the NFL

This marks the NFL’s first regular season game in France, adding Paris to a growing list of international host cities. In 2026 alone, the league plans to stage games in London, Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Madrid, Munich, and now Paris.

Saints owner Gayle Benson emphasized the significance of the moment in a statement released by the team.

“We are excited to be selected to play in the first regular season game to take place in France. This moment is special not only because of the strong cultural connection between Louisiana and France, but also because we will compete before a growing Saints fan base in Paris.”

That cultural tie made New Orleans a natural choice to represent the league in France, and the Saints will officially “march into Paris” to open the 2026 season.

What It Means for the Lions

For Detroit, the news doesn’t change much on the field — but it does add context to the 2026 schedule.

The Lions will still host the Saints at Ford Field later in the season, while New Orleans takes on the honor (and logistical challenge) of opening the year overseas. From a competitive standpoint, it could even work in Detroit’s favor, as international openers often come with unusual preparation schedules and early-season travel fatigue.

That part, of course, depends on when the Lions and Saints ultimately meet.

More Details Still to Come

The NFL has not yet announced the date of the Paris game or who the Saints will face at Stade de France. Those details are expected to be revealed later this offseason as the league continues to roll out its 2026 international slate.

For now, one thing is certain: when the 2026 season kicks off, one of the Detroit Lions’ opponents will be doing so under the lights in Paris — even if the Lions themselves stay home in Detroit.