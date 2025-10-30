4 Detroit Lions Veterans Who Might Not Return in 2026

With Aidan Hutchinson’s new four-year, $180 million extension, the Detroit Lions have locked down yet another franchise cornerstone, and the financial numbers are staggering.

As noted by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Detroit’s front office has now committed $968.5 million, yes, nearly $1 billion, in long-term extensions to the players they believe form their championship nucleus.

That elite group includes Hutchinson, Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kerby Joseph, Alim McNeill, Taylor Decker, David Montgomery, and Jameson Williams.

In total, that’s nine players extended since spring 2024, which tells you one thing: the Lions are betting big on their homegrown core. But when you spend that kind of money to keep your stars, something has to give.

The Reality Check

The Lions’ front office deserves credit for its aggressive approach, but the side effect of nearly a billion dollars in commitments is that not everyone can stay.

The team’s stellar 2023 draft class, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, and Brian Branch, will be eligible for extensions next offseason, and several veterans are set to hit free agency after 2025.

Here are four veterans who could be wearing new colors by the 2026 season.

1. D.J. Reader, DT

D.J. Reader has been an excellent veteran presence up front, helping set the tone in the run game while mentoring younger linemen. But at 31 and on a short-term deal, his days in Detroit could be numbered.

With Tyleik Williams waiting in the wings and Alim McNeill back healthy, the Lions may decide to save money and go younger at defensive tackle. Reader’s leadership has been invaluable, but Detroit’s track record suggests they prefer investing in players who haven’t yet reached their peak years.

Verdict: Reader’s run in Detroit will end after 2025 as the team transitions to its next wave of interior defenders.

2. Marcus Davenport, EDGE

When healthy (when is he healthy?), Marcus Davenport has flashed the ability to be a dominant pass rusher. The issue? Staying healthy.

The Lions took a calculated risk signing Davenport, but with Aidan Hutchinson now secured long-term, Al-Quadin Muhammad emerging as a solid pass rusher, and Ahmed Hassanein developing as a potential rotational edge piece, Detroit may not want to allocate additional resources here.

If Davenport doesn’t come back and deliver consistent production this season, it’s hard to imagine him earning a new contract.

Verdict: The Lions will move on from Davenport following the 2025 season.

3. Alex Anzalone, LB

Alex Anzalone has been one of Dan Campbell’s most trusted veterans since day one. He’s smart, dependable, and embodies the culture Detroit has built.

However, with Jack Campbell ascending into the leadership role and Derrick Barnes emerging as a very solid linebacker, Anzalone may become expendable purely due to cap and age.

Verdict: His leadership won’t be forgotten, but Detroit’s linebacker room is getting younger and cheaper.

4. Amik Robertson, CB

Few players have embraced the Lions’ “grit” mentality like Amik Robertson. His energy and physicality have made him a fan favorite, but with Terrion Arnold, Brian Branch, and D.J. Reed locked in, there may not be room to re-sign him in 2026.

Robertson has proven he belongs, but Detroit’s secondary is loaded with young, cost-controlled talent.

Verdict: A strong contributor, but likely a cap casualty when the next round of extensions hits.

Why It Matters

What’s happening in Detroit is both a blessing and a challenge. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have built one of the NFL’s deepest rosters, full of drafted and developed stars.

But now, the Lions are entering the financial balancing act that every contender faces. When you commit nearly $1 billion in contracts, veterans on shorter deals become vulnerable.

The success of the 2025 and 2026 offseasons will depend on Holmes’ ability to draft and develop replacements just as effectively as he built the current core.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have officially arrived as one of the NFL’s premier franchises, one that keeps its stars and rewards production. But with long-term commitments totaling $968.5 million, tough goodbyes are coming.

Players like D.J. Reader, Marcus Davenport, Alex Anzalone, and Amik Robertson could all be victims of Detroit’s success story.

In a way, that’s the best problem a franchise can have: too much talent worth keeping.