Report Suggests Potential Detroit Lions Schedule Release Dates

If you’re a fan of the Detroit Lions, it’s almost time to start circling dates, planning trips, and mapping out Sundays.

The NFL schedule release is right around the corner, and we’re finally getting a clearer idea of when it’s all going down.

Mid-May Window Taking Shape

According to Adam Schefter, the league is targeting a release window between May 12 and May 14.

“Circle your calendars for the week of May 11th,” Schefter said. “I think that we’ll get a schedule release announcement sometime around May 12th, May 13th, or May 14th. Somewhere between Tuesday the 12th and Thursday the 14th.”

Either way, Lions fans won’t be waiting much longer.

What We Already Know About Detroit’s 2026 Opponents

While the exact dates and primetime matchups are still under wraps, the framework of the Lions’ 2026 schedule is already set.

As always, Detroit will face its NFC North rivals—Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears—both home and away.

Beyond the division, the Lions will take on:

The entire NFC South

The entire AFC East

And because of their fourth-place finish in the division, Detroit also draws:

Tennessee Titans (AFC South)

New York Giants (NFC East)

Arizona Cardinals (NFC West)

Home and Road Breakdown

Here’s how things stack up for Detroit:

Home Games

Bears

Packers

Vikings

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Titans

Giants

*One of the above matchups will take place in Germany.

Road Games

Bears

Packers

Vikings

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins

Cardinals

What Lions Fans Should Watch For

Once the schedule drops, a few things will immediately jump out:

Primetime games — Detroit has become a national draw

— Detroit has become a national draw Holiday matchups — Thanksgiving is always in play

— Thanksgiving is always in play Early-season tests — especially against AFC East contenders

— especially against AFC East contenders Late-season division games — which often decide everything

— which often decide everything Germany Game — Likely against a non-NFC North team

The Bottom Line

The wait is almost over.

Within the next few weeks, Lions fans will finally know when and where Detroit’s 2026 season will unfold.

And if this team takes the step forward many expect, that schedule release won’t just be about dates.

It’ll be the roadmap to a potential return to contention.