Lions Enter 2026 With Elite Offense, Flawed Defense

The Detroit Lions enter the 2026 season with something to prove.

After establishing themselves as one of the NFC’s premier teams, Detroit took a step backward last season, finishing 9-8 and missing the playoffs. The disappointing campaign came one year after the Lions finished 15-2 and captured the NFC North, which made 2025 feel even more frustrating for a team that had championship aspirations.

Despite the struggles, there is plenty of reason for optimism heading into 2026. Detroit scored 481 points last season, averaging 28.3 points per game, which ranked fourth in the NFL. The Lions also finished fifth in total offense and third in passing offense.

Head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear that this team believes it can get back to playing winning football. Campbell delivered a simple message to Lions fans on the Sept. 9 episode of the St. Brown Podcast: “We will be ready. We will be ready, and we will be a formidable foe for any opponent that gets ready to face us.”

Jared Goff Still Has Elite Weapons Around Him

Detroit’s biggest strength remains its offense.

Quarterback Jared Goff had another productive season in 2025, throwing for 4,564 yards and 34 touchdowns while completing 68% of his passes. His 105.5 passer rating ranked third among NFL starters.

Goff will once again have one of the league’s most talented supporting casts.

Amon-Ra St. Brown remains the centerpiece of the passing game, while Jahmyr Gibbs has developed into one of Detroit’s most explosive offensive weapons. Protecting Goff will also be a priority, with Penei Sewell moving from right tackle to left tackle in 2026. Sewell earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection and third consecutive All-Pro honor last season, and Pro Football Focus named him its Protector of the Year after charging him with two sacks allowed in 16 starts.

The Defense Decides the Detroit Lions 2026 Season

While Detroit’s offense remained among the NFL’s best in 2025, the defense was a major reason the team struggled.

The Lions allowed 413 points last season, or 24.3 points per game, ranking 22nd in the league.

Aidan Hutchinson will once again be at the center of Detroit’s defensive efforts. Hutchinson recorded 14.5 sacks, 100 total pressures and 35 quarterback hits in 2025, finishing among the league leaders in several major pass-rushing categories.

The Lions are also counting on a healthy Alim McNeill and continued development from linebacker Jack Campbell to strengthen the middle of the defense.

Seven Captains and Three New Voices

Detroit enters 2026 with seven team captains: Goff, St. Brown, Sewell, Hutchinson, Jack Campbell, McNeill and punter Jack Fox. Four of them are returning captains, while Jack Campbell, McNeill and Fox are wearing the “C” for the first time.

That combination of established leaders and emerging voices could be exactly what Detroit needs.

The Lions have the talent to return to the postseason. Now they have to prove that last season’s disappointment was an exception, not the beginning of a decline.

The first chance comes Sunday, when the New Orleans Saints visit Ford Field.