The Detroit Lions are focused on getting their 2026 season back on track, but general manager Brad Holmes and his scouting department are already looking toward the 2027 NFL Draft. With several important roster decisions approaching, five intriguing college prospects have emerged as potential first-round targets for Detroit.

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In an article published by The Detroit Lions Podcast, longtime NFL Draft analyst Jeff Risdon identified five early candidates who could interest the Lions. His selections include two cornerbacks, a versatile safety, an athletic linebacker, and a tight end whose name could become particularly interesting depending on what happens with Sam LaPorta.

Although the draft remains more than six months away, the prospects provide an early indication of which positions could demand Holmes’ attention next offseason.

Mayor of Detroit Mike Duggan and Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders walk on stage together to introduce Ennis Rakestraw Jr. a cornerback from Missouri as their pick in the second round of 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit on Friday, April 26, 2024. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Five Players Who Could Be on Detroit’s Radar

The five prospects identified by Risdon represent several areas where the Lions could look to strengthen their roster.

Player Position School Brauntae Johnson Safety Notre Dame Ellis Robinson IV Cornerback Georgia Kelley Jones Cornerback Mississippi State Chris Cole Linebacker Georgia Jamari Johnson Tight End Oregon

Each offers a different potential solution for Detroit, although their eventual draft positions and decisions about entering the NFL remain uncertain.

Secondary Help Could Be a Major Priority

Three of Risdon’s five selections play in the secondary, which makes sense considering Detroit’s defensive struggles through the first four games of 2026.

Notre Dame safety Brauntae Johnson is an intriguing option because of his versatility and ability to handle multiple assignments. At approximately 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Johnson possesses the size and athleticism to contribute in coverage while also making plays closer to the line of scrimmage.

His potential fit becomes especially interesting considering Brian Branch’s contract situation. Detroit wants to keep Branch long-term, but Johnson could provide insurance if the two sides cannot eventually reach an agreement.

Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV offers a different skill set, combining length, physicality, and the competitive mentality Detroit values in defensive backs. Risdon believes Robinson could ultimately land in the late first-round or early second-round conversation, potentially putting him within Detroit’s range depending on how the season unfolds.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State’s Kelley Jones would give the Lions something they currently lack in abundance, exceptional size at outside cornerback. Listed at 6-foot-4, Jones has the physical profile to challenge bigger receivers, although his ability to handle quicker route runners remains an important part of his development.

The emphasis on cornerbacks is hardly surprising, especially given Detroit’s recent interest in acquiring outside help. As we previously reported when examining potential trade targets, the Lions have already explored ways to improve their secondary, suggesting the position could remain a priority well beyond this season.

Georgia Linebacker Chris Cole Offers Another Option

The fourth prospect on Risdon’s list is Chris Cole, an athletic Georgia linebacker who could provide Detroit with additional speed and versatility.

Cole stands approximately 6-foot-3 and weighs 238 pounds, giving him the size to handle traditional linebacker responsibilities while also offering the athleticism needed to cover tight ends and running backs.

That coverage ability could be especially valuable for a Detroit defense that has struggled to consistently defend opposing passing attacks. While Jack Campbell remains an important building block at linebacker, the Lions could benefit from another defender capable of handling difficult assignments in space.

Cole would likely require additional development before becoming a complete NFL linebacker. However, his athletic profile and coverage potential could make him an appealing option if Detroit decides to invest another premium draft pick at the position.

Could Sam LaPorta’s Contract Situation Change Everything?

Perhaps the most surprising player on Risdon’s list is Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson, particularly considering Detroit already has one of the NFL’s most talented young tight ends in Sam LaPorta.

However, LaPorta’s long-term future remains unresolved after contract negotiations between his representatives and the Lions stalled earlier this month.

As we previously reported following LaPorta’s comments about those negotiations, the former Iowa standout remains optimistic about staying in Detroit. Nevertheless, the two sides have not agreed to a contract extension, leaving Holmes with another significant financial decision.

Johnson could become an option if Detroit eventually needs to replace LaPorta, but he also offers value as a potential complement to the current Lions tight end.

The Oregon standout combines receiving ability with physical blocking, making him an appealing fit for an offense that values versatility at the position. His experience playing quarterback earlier in his career, before he transferred from Louisville, also provides an interesting dimension to his understanding of offensive concepts and defensive coverage.

Of course, selecting a tight end in the first round would represent a major investment for a team with significant defensive needs. Whether that becomes realistic will depend heavily on LaPorta’s future and the development of Detroit’s other tight ends.

Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes speaks during media availability at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Brad Holmes Has Plenty of Decisions Ahead

The 2027 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29 through May 1 in Washington, D.C., leaving plenty of time for prospects to improve their stock or fall down draft boards. Detroit’s eventual first-round position will also depend on how the remainder of the season unfolds.

There is no indication that Holmes has narrowed his evaluation to these five players, and Risdon’s selections should be viewed as early scouting projections rather than confirmed organizational targets.

Still, the positions represented are revealing when considering Detroit’s roster construction.

The Lions have made significant financial commitments to several foundational players, meaning identifying affordable young talent will remain essential. Adding another starting-caliber defensive back, improving coverage at linebacker, or preparing for a potential tight end departure could all become legitimate priorities.

For now, Holmes and the Lions have a football season to navigate, beginning with Sunday’s matchup at Arizona. But when the 2027 NFL Draft arrives, don’t be surprised if some of the names identified by Risdon are part of the conversation surrounding Detroit’s first selection.

The most important question may not be which prospect Holmes likes best today. It could be which position becomes impossible for Detroit to ignore by the time April arrives.