Detroit Lions Open 21-Day Practice Window for 2 Players

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions officially opened the 21-day practice window for defensive end Josh Paschal and rookie offensive lineman Miles Frazier, signaling both players are nearing a potential return to game action.

Paschal, who has been sidelined since the preseason with a back injury, was spotted back at practice in Allen Park, marking his first on-field work of the 2025 season. Frazier, a fifth-round pick out of LSU, has also been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after missing the first eight games of his rookie campaign.

What the 21-Day Practice Window Means

When the Lions open a 21-day practice window, it means the clock starts ticking. The player can practice for up to three weeks without counting toward the 53-man roster. After that period, the team must make one of three moves:

Activate the player to the 53-man roster. Keep them on injured reserve for the rest of the season. Release or trade the player.

The rule gives teams a flexible way to evaluate whether players are truly ready for game action before committing a roster spot.

Why It Matters for Detroit

This is quietly a big development for Dan Campbell’s squad.

Paschal, when healthy, is one of Detroit’s most versatile defensive linemen, capable of rushing off the edge or sliding inside on passing downs. His return could provide an instant boost to a defense that’s still missing Marcus Davenport and working to get D.J. Reed back from a hamstring injury.

As for Frazier, the rookie guard offers much-needed depth on an offensive line that has been battered by injuries. With Christian Mahogany out with a broken leg and both Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell dealing with lingering issues, Frazier’s return to practice will hopefully give offensive line coach Hank Fraley another option to work with.

The Big Picture

The Lions didn’t make any splashy trades before the deadline, but they’re counting on internal reinforcements to strengthen the roster heading into the second half of the season. Getting Paschal and Frazier back on the field could be the equivalent of two midseason pickups.