The Detroit Lions are coming off a massive 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers, but general manager Brad Holmes still has an important decision to make at cornerback before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

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Does Detroit have enough talent at cornerback to make a legitimate Super Bowl run?

The return of Brian Branch provided an immediate boost to the Lions’ defense on Sunday, but adding another dependable cornerback could make an even bigger difference down the stretch.

Three names worth exploring are Charvarius Ward, Donte Jackson, and Tarheeb Still. Each would offer something different, and all three have surfaced in recent trade-deadline discussions.

To be clear, these are potential trade fits, not players confirmed to be in negotiations with Detroit.

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) breaks up a pass against Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (13) during the fourth quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

1. Charvarius Ward, Indianapolis Colts

If Holmes wants an established outside cornerback with Pro Bowl credentials, Ward could be an intriguing option.

The 30-year-old veteran enjoyed his best season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, recording five interceptions and an NFL-leading 23 passes defended on the way to Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors.

Now with Indianapolis, Ward plays for a Colts team that entered the week with a 2-5 record and could consider moving veterans before the deadline.

According to a recent look at Detroit’s shrinking cornerback market, Indianapolis is a team worth monitoring, with Ward representing a potentially more expensive alternative to fellow Colts cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.

The biggest questions involve Ward’s health, contract, and whether Indianapolis would actually make him available.

Still, if Holmes believes the Lions are one defensive upgrade away from becoming a serious championship threat, Ward deserves consideration.

2. Donte Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers

For a more affordable alternative, Holmes could turn his attention to Chargers veteran Donte Jackson.

The 30-year-old cornerback has extensive starting experience and could provide Detroit with an immediate veteran presence without requiring the team to surrender a premium draft pick.

In fact, one recent Lions trade discussion suggested Jackson might be obtainable for a sixth- or seventh-round selection.

That is an estimate, not a reported asking price.

There is one significant concern: Jackson has been dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in a Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and he has not been cleared to return to practice since.

The Lions would need to be confident in his health before completing any potential deal. However, if Jackson can get healthy, adding an experienced starting cornerback for a late-round pick could be a worthwhile gamble.

3. Tarheeb Still, Los Angeles Chargers

Of the three potential targets, Still might offer the most appealing combination of youth, affordability, and long-term upside.

The 24-year-old cornerback is in his third NFL season and remains under contract through 2027.

Through his first six games of 2026, Still earned a 76.6 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus while allowing a 93.6 opposing passer rating, according to figures highlighted in a recent trade analysis.

He also has four career interceptions.

One hypothetical proposal suggested Detroit could offer a fourth-round draft pick to acquire Still.

That price has not been confirmed, and there is no indication the Chargers are actively shopping him. In fact, Los Angeles may prefer to retain a promising young defender rather than surrender him during a disappointing season.

But from Detroit’s perspective, Still checks several important boxes.

He is young enough to develop alongside the Lions’ existing defensive backs, has shown encouraging coverage ability, and would not necessarily be a short-term rental.

The Lions Already Explored a Cornerback Trade This Month

The Lions have already demonstrated a willingness to explore significant upgrades in the secondary.

Earlier this month, Detroit emerged as a serious suitor for Joey Porter Jr. before the Pittsburgh Steelers ultimately traded him to the Dallas Cowboys for second- and sixth-round picks.

Which Cornerback Should the Lions Pursue?

Now Holmes must decide whether another cornerback is worth the investment.

Ward would offer the most accomplished résumé of the three, but could require the biggest financial commitment.

Jackson might be the most practical short-term solution if he is healthy and available at a modest price.

Still would be my preferred target because of his age, contract situation, and potential to help Detroit beyond this season.

Of course, the Chargers might have little interest in moving him.

With the trade deadline approaching, Holmes should be exploring every reasonable avenue to improve Detroit’s secondary.

The Lions have the offensive talent to compete with just about anybody in the NFL. Adding another capable cornerback could help ensure their defense is ready when the games matter most.