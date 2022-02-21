Detroit Lions 5 biggest offseason needs for 2022

As always, it is a very important time of the year for the Detroit Lions as free agency begins in under a month and the NFL Draft is right around the corner.

In 2021, the Lions were 3-13-1 but they have an opportunity to make a significant jump in 2022 if GM Brad Holmes can nail free agency and the draft.

That being said, there are certain positions that must take priority during the offseason if Holmes really wants to make a dent in what is a plethora of needs on a below-average roster.

Here are the Lions’ 5 biggest needs leading up to the 2022 regular season.

Safety

When you consider that Tracy Walker is set to become a free agent, the Lions’ current outlook at the safety position is not a great one. I expect for the Lions to re-sign Walker (unless he demands more than he is worth) and to select a safety (think Daxton Hill) in the 2022 NFL Draft. I would not break the back for free-agent safety, Marcus Williams as safety is not a position I am willing to overpay for.

Linebacker

If safety is the Lions’ No. 1 need this offseason, the linebacker position is 1B. The Lions could grab a veteran in free agency but I also expect they will take on in the 2022 NFL Draft (think Chad Muma out of Wyoming).

Wide Receiver

For those of you who have read my work, you are well aware that I believe that overpaying for a wide receiver, either in free agency or the NFL Draft, is a mistake and though we only have one previous offseason to go by, Lions GM Brad Holmes seems to agree with this, which makes me happy. That being said, the Lions cannot go into the 2022 season with what they currently have and I expect the Lions to add a couple to the mix in the NFL Draft (think Christian Watson in Round 3).

EDGE

The name of the game in the NFL is to pressure the opposing quarterback and that is something the Lions have not done for a very long time. In order for their defense to take a major step forward, the Lions absolutely must add at least one player who can rush the passer. Drafting Aidan Hutchinson with the No.2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will help the cause in a big way.

Quarterback

If we fast-forward to 2023, quarterback will probably be much higher on this list, but for now, it comes in at No. 5. Jared Goff will be the Lions starter in 2022 and to be completely honest, he should be as the Lions don’t have to be in a hurry to add a QB at this time. The backup QB position is a different story as Tim Boyle and David Blough are not the answer if Goff goes down with an injury. I think Holmes will either sign a free agent (think Geno Smith or Colt McCoy) or draft a QB late in the draft (think Kaleb Eleby out of Western Michigan).