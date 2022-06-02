Detroit Lions: 5 things to watch during Week 2 of OTAs

The Detroit Lions kick off Week 2 of OTAs today and there are some things fans should be paying attention to.

Here are 5 things to keep an eye on during Week 2 of OTAs.

Will Aidan Hutchinson continue to shine?

On the final day of the first week of OTAs, reports were that Detroit Lions’ first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson dominated as he got to the quarterback three times in a row. (Against the backups)

As we move closer to the regular season, Hutchinson will certainly get his chance against some of the Lions’ starting offensive linemen and it will be interesting to see how he fares.

Detroit Lions Kicking battle

After cutting Aldrick Rosas, the Detroit Lions kicking battle is currently down to Austin Seibert and Riley Patterson.

There are reports that neither Seibert nor Patterson were very good during Week 1 of OTAs and though I think the job will eventually go to Patterson, this battle is far from over.

D.J. Chark/Jared Goff chemistry

My guess (no inside knowledge) is that the Lions will play things as safe as they can with WR Jameson Williams (ACL injury) and it would be very surprising to me if he takes the field during the first month of the season.

With that being said (I really hope I am wrong), if Williams is out, D.J. Chark will be the Lions’ No. 1 receiver and he will have to establish great chemistry with QB Jared Goff if the offense is going to move forward.

Can a UDFA make the Detroit Lions?

Kalil Pimpleton out of Central Michigan stood out as a playmaker during Week 1 of OTAs but I really don’t see a clear path for him to make the team.

We previously wrote about how offensive tackle Obinna Eze will be the one UDFA to make the Lions’ final 53-man roster but he will have to show out during OTAs and training camp to get the nod.

Is the Detroit Lions linebacker unit competent?

Heading into the offseason, I would have bet a good amount of money that Brad Holmes would upgrade the Detroit Lions’ linebacker corp. Well, had I placed a bet, I would have lost because other than signing Jarrad Davis and Chris Board and selecting Malcolm Rodriguez in the sixth round, they pretty much ignored the position.

That being said, I do believe Rodriguez will eventually become a solid NFL linebacker but Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes will have to be much better in 2022.

Nation, what will you be looking for during Week 2 of Detroit Lions’ OTAs?

