Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction: Post rookie minicamp edition

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and the Detroit Lions just completed their 3-day rookie minicamp, which was held in Allen Park.

As we move closer to the season, we will periodically be releasing our most recent 53-man roster predictions and we begin with our post rookie minicamp edition.

As you can see below, I think rookie WR Jameson Williams will begin on the PUP list.

Of the 8 players the Lions selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, I currently have five of those players making the initial 53-man roster.

Quarterbacks (3)

Jared Goff

Tim Boyle

David Blough

Goff is the obvious starter here and I expect Tim Boyle to be the backup, once again.

Embed from Getty Images

Running backs (5)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Craig Reynolds

Jermar Jefferson

Jason Cabinda (FB)

Swift and Williams (going into the final year of his contract) are a solid 1-2 punch IF they can stay healthy.

Wide receivers (5)

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DJ Chark

Josh Reynolds

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Jameson Williams* (Predicting to start on PUP list)

This group actually looks formidable, especially once Jameson Williams is in the mix.

Tight Ends (2)

T.J. Hockenson

James Mitchell (Rookie)

Look for rookie James Mitchell to earn the No. 2 spot on the roster behind T.J. Hockenson.

Offensive Line (9)

Taylor Decker (LT)

Jonah Jackson (LG)

Frank Ragnow (C)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai (RG)

Penei Sewell (RT)

Dan Skipper (OT)

Logan Stenberg (LG)

Evan Brown (C)

Tommy Kraemer (G)

The Lions will have one of the top offensive lines in the NFL if the can remain healthy.

Embed from Getty Images

Defensive Line/EDGE (11)

Michael Brockers (DL)

Alim McNeill (DL)

Levi Onwuzurike (DL)

John Penisini (DL)

Jashon Cornell (DL)

Romeo Okwara (EDGE)

Aidan Hutchinson (EDGE) (Rookie)

Charles Harris (EDGE)

Josh Paschal (DL/EDGE) (Rookie)

Julian Okwara (EDGE)

Austin Bryant (EDGE)

Aidan Hutchinson will get double-digit sacks as a rookie.

Linebackers (4)

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Chris Board

Malcolm Rodriguez (Rookie)

Keep a close eye on Malcolm Rodriguez as he has a nose for the football and is not afraid to mix it up.

Embed from Getty Images

Cornerbacks/Safeties (11)

Amani Oruwariye (CB)

Jeff Okudah (CB)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (CB)

Jerry Jacobs (CB)

Mike Hughes (CB)

Will Harris (S/CB)

AJ Parker (CB)

Tracy Walker (S)

DeShon Elliott (S)

Kerby Joseph (S) (Rookie)

C.J. Moore (S)

It will be interesting to see how well Jeff Okudah performs following an Achilles injury that sidelined him last season.

Special Teams (3)

Jack Fox (P)

Riley Patterson (K)

Scott Daly (LS)

That’s Mr. Jack Fox to you!

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

