2026 Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Revealed

The waiting is finally over.

The Detroit Lions have released their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season, putting an official bow on a cutdown day that stretched well beyond the NFL’s 6 p.m. ET transaction deadline.

And while much of the roster developed as expected, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell still delivered several notable decisions, including keeping five running backs, only four wide receivers and 11 defensive linemen, while choosing Jackson Meeks over veteran Tyler Conklin at tight end.

Campbell acknowledged before the final cuts that this year’s roster presented some especially difficult decisions.

“It would be up there if not some of the hardest decisions that we’ve had to make. A lot of competition, a lot of good players. And we’re going to have to let go of some guys that are going to be able to go to other rosters and make some waves. That could happen. That’s real and that’s hard to do,” Campbell said.

That competition produced a few surprises.

Detroit Lions Initial 53-Man Roster

Quarterbacks — 2

Dobbs officially won the backup job after an impressive performance in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. Rookie Luke Altmyer was waived, although Detroit would like to bring him back if he clears waivers.

Running Backs — 5

Jahmyr Gibbs

Isiah Pacheco

Sione Vaki

Jacob Saylors

Jabari Small

This is one of the first eye-catching numbers on the roster. Saylors essentially forced Detroit’s hand with an excellent preseason, capped by 100 rushing yards on 17 carries against Indianapolis. Small also survived the final cuts, giving Detroit extra insurance while Pacheco works through injury concerns.

Tight Ends — 3

Sam LaPorta

Brock Wright

Jackson Meeks

Perhaps the biggest surprise here is who is missing.

Veteran Tyler Conklin was released, while Meeks completed his climb from roster bubble player to the initial 53. His offensive production and special-teams ability ultimately gave him the edge.

Wide Receivers — 4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Jameson Williams

Isaac TeSlaa

Tay Martin

Detroit went extremely light at receiver.

The Lions released Greg Dortch, while Martin’s terrific summer earned him a roster spot. We had previously examined how Martin was making a serious push for Detroit’s final receiver job, and he ultimately finished the job.

With only four receivers on the initial roster, this is also a position worth watching as players become available around the league.

Offensive Line — 9

Penei Sewell

Christian Mahogany

Juice Scruggs

Tate Ratledge

Blake Miller

Larry Borom

Miles Frazier

Ben Bartch

Seth McLaughlin

The nine-man group contains few surprises, although the injury to Cade Mays changed the equation at center. Mays begins the season on Reserve/Injured, while Giovanni Manu remains on the Non-Football Injury list.

Defensive Line — 11

Aidan Hutchinson

DJ Wonnum

Derrick Moore

Ahmed Hassanein

Alim McNeill

Tyleik Williams

Tyler Lacy

Skyler Gill-Howard

Levi Onwuzurike

Eric O’Neill

Mekhi Wingo

Detroit went heavy here, and for good reason.

Sixth-round rookie Skyler Gill-Howard made himself extremely difficult to cut with a disruptive training camp and preseason. The Lions also kept Eric O’Neill and Mekhi Wingo while moving on from Chris Smith, Myles Adams, Anthony Lucas, Ben Stille and rookie Tyre West.

The depth along the defensive front was one of the major themes in our look at the Lions’ final roster battles.

Linebackers — 6

Jack Campbell

Derrick Barnes

Devin White

Malcolm Rodriguez

Trevor Nowaske

Jimmy Rolder

Rolder survived despite missing much of camp with a hamstring injury, while veterans Joe Bachie, Troy Reeder and Amen Ogbongbemiga were among those released.

Defensive Backs — 10

D.J. Reed

Rock Ya-Sin

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Keith Abney II

Roger McCreary

Chuck Clark

Avonte Maddox

Christian Izien

Thomas Harper

Khalil Dorsey

Detroit went relatively heavy in the secondary, but there is an obvious reason.

Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph will both begin the season on Reserve/PUP, leaving the Lions without two of their best defensive players for at least the opening four games.

Nick Whiteside was among the toughest cuts after a strong training camp.

Specialists — 3

Jake Bates

Jack Fox

Hogan Hatten

No surprises here. Detroit never seriously brought in competition for any of the three specialist jobs.

This Roster Won’t Stay at 53 for Long

The key word is initial.

Detroit holds the 17th waiver priority, a significant improvement from 28th a year ago, and Holmes will have an opportunity to add players released by other teams. The Lions can also begin assembling their 16-player practice squad Monday.

The Lions’ official roster-move announcement confirms the long list of players released, waived or moved to reserve lists Sunday.

So, yes, we finally have Detroit’s 53.

Just don’t print it in permanent ink quite yet.