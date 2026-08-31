2026 Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Revealed

The waiting is finally over.
The Detroit Lions have released their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season, putting an official bow on a cutdown day that stretched well beyond the NFL’s 6 p.m. ET transaction deadline.
And while much of the roster developed as expected, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell still delivered several notable decisions, including keeping five running backs, only four wide receivers and 11 defensive linemen, while choosing Jackson Meeks over veteran Tyler Conklin at tight end.
Campbell acknowledged before the final cuts that this year’s roster presented some especially difficult decisions.
“It would be up there if not some of the hardest decisions that we’ve had to make. A lot of competition, a lot of good players. And we’re going to have to let go of some guys that are going to be able to go to other rosters and make some waves. That could happen. That’s real and that’s hard to do,” Campbell said.
That competition produced a few surprises.
Detroit Lions Initial 53-Man Roster
Quarterbacks — 2
- Jared Goff
- Josh Dobbs
Dobbs officially won the backup job after an impressive performance in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. Rookie Luke Altmyer was waived, although Detroit would like to bring him back if he clears waivers.
Running Backs — 5
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Isiah Pacheco
- Sione Vaki
- Jacob Saylors
- Jabari Small
This is one of the first eye-catching numbers on the roster. Saylors essentially forced Detroit’s hand with an excellent preseason, capped by 100 rushing yards on 17 carries against Indianapolis. Small also survived the final cuts, giving Detroit extra insurance while Pacheco works through injury concerns.
Tight Ends — 3
- Sam LaPorta
- Brock Wright
- Jackson Meeks
Perhaps the biggest surprise here is who is missing.
Veteran Tyler Conklin was released, while Meeks completed his climb from roster bubble player to the initial 53. His offensive production and special-teams ability ultimately gave him the edge.
Wide Receivers — 4
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Jameson Williams
- Isaac TeSlaa
- Tay Martin
Detroit went extremely light at receiver.
The Lions released Greg Dortch, while Martin’s terrific summer earned him a roster spot. We had previously examined how Martin was making a serious push for Detroit’s final receiver job, and he ultimately finished the job.
With only four receivers on the initial roster, this is also a position worth watching as players become available around the league.
Offensive Line — 9
- Penei Sewell
- Christian Mahogany
- Juice Scruggs
- Tate Ratledge
- Blake Miller
- Larry Borom
- Miles Frazier
- Ben Bartch
- Seth McLaughlin
The nine-man group contains few surprises, although the injury to Cade Mays changed the equation at center. Mays begins the season on Reserve/Injured, while Giovanni Manu remains on the Non-Football Injury list.
Defensive Line — 11
- Aidan Hutchinson
- DJ Wonnum
- Derrick Moore
- Ahmed Hassanein
- Alim McNeill
- Tyleik Williams
- Tyler Lacy
- Skyler Gill-Howard
- Levi Onwuzurike
- Eric O’Neill
- Mekhi Wingo
Detroit went heavy here, and for good reason.
Sixth-round rookie Skyler Gill-Howard made himself extremely difficult to cut with a disruptive training camp and preseason. The Lions also kept Eric O’Neill and Mekhi Wingo while moving on from Chris Smith, Myles Adams, Anthony Lucas, Ben Stille and rookie Tyre West.
The depth along the defensive front was one of the major themes in our look at the Lions’ final roster battles.
Linebackers — 6
- Jack Campbell
- Derrick Barnes
- Devin White
- Malcolm Rodriguez
- Trevor Nowaske
- Jimmy Rolder
Rolder survived despite missing much of camp with a hamstring injury, while veterans Joe Bachie, Troy Reeder and Amen Ogbongbemiga were among those released.
Defensive Backs — 10
- D.J. Reed
- Rock Ya-Sin
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
- Keith Abney II
- Roger McCreary
- Chuck Clark
- Avonte Maddox
- Christian Izien
- Thomas Harper
- Khalil Dorsey
Detroit went relatively heavy in the secondary, but there is an obvious reason.
Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph will both begin the season on Reserve/PUP, leaving the Lions without two of their best defensive players for at least the opening four games.
Nick Whiteside was among the toughest cuts after a strong training camp.
Specialists — 3
- Jake Bates
- Jack Fox
- Hogan Hatten
No surprises here. Detroit never seriously brought in competition for any of the three specialist jobs.
This Roster Won’t Stay at 53 for Long
The key word is initial.
Detroit holds the 17th waiver priority, a significant improvement from 28th a year ago, and Holmes will have an opportunity to add players released by other teams. The Lions can also begin assembling their 16-player practice squad Monday.
The Lions’ official roster-move announcement confirms the long list of players released, waived or moved to reserve lists Sunday.
So, yes, we finally have Detroit’s 53.
Just don’t print it in permanent ink quite yet.