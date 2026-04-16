Dane Brugler Drops Detroit Lions Full 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

If you’re looking for a mock draft that actually mirrors how the Detroit Lions operate, Dane Brugler may have nailed it.

His latest seven-round projection doesn’t just plug holes; it builds a roster the way Brad Holmes has consistently shown he prefers: smart, patient, and focused on long-term growth.

Round 1 Sets the Tone

At No. 17 overall, Brugler has Detroit selecting Monroe Freeling.

It’s a pick that lines up with everything we’ve been hearing. The Lions have done extensive work on offensive tackles, and Freeling fits as a high-upside player who doesn’t need to be rushed but could earn playing time early.

Brugler described him as an ascending prospect with the physical tools to develop into a starter, exactly the type of player Detroit has targeted in recent drafts.

A Big-Time Playmaker in Round 2

In the second round, the Lions land D’Angelo Ponds at No. 50.

He may be undersized, but his production jumps off the page. Ponds was one of the most disruptive defensive backs in college football last season, and this pick could end up being a steal if he translates that playmaking ability to the next level.

Full 7-Round Mock Draft

Here’s how Brugler has the Lions’ entire draft class shaking out:

Round 1 (No. 17): Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling Round 2 (No. 50): D’Angelo Ponds

D’Angelo Ponds Round 4 (No. 118): Jakobe Thomas

Jakobe Thomas Round 4 (No. 128): Caden Curry

Caden Curry Round 5 (No. 157): Gracen Halton

Gracen Halton Round 5 (No. 181): Dallen Bentley

Dallen Bentley Round 6 (No. 205): Gary Smith III

Gary Smith III Round 6 (No. 213): Owen Heinicke

Owen Heinicke Round 7 (No. 222): Caleb Douglas

Why This Class Works

What stands out here isn’t just the names, it’s the balance.

Detroit adds:

A potential future starter at tackle

A playmaker in the secondary

Multiple defensive front pieces

Depth across key positions

It’s a class built to compete for roles right away while still developing for the future.

The Bottom Line

This mock feels realistic because it sticks to what the Lions do best.

No reaching. No panic picks. Just steady roster building.

If Detroit walks away with something close to this group, it wouldn’t just fill needs, it would strengthen the foundation for years to come.