Detroit Lions 90-man roster (Pre-training camp edition)

Phase 3 of the Detroit Lions offseason training program begins this week in Allen Park and it will go on for the next month, with the team being allowed to hold 10 days of OTAs (organized team practice activities).
Since it is the beginning of OTAs, we figured it would be a good idea to pass along what the Lions 90-man roster currently looks like.
Rest assured that this will changed multiple times leading up to the 2022 season.
Nation, which players do you think are on the bubble?
|Player
|#
|Pos
|HT
|WT
|Age
|Exp
|College
|1
|CB
|6-1
|202
|23
|3
|Ohio State
|2
|OLB
|6-5
|260
|25
|4
|Clemson
|3
|P
|6-2
|215
|25
|3
|Rice
|4
|WR
|6-3
|198
|25
|5
|LSU
|5
|S
|6-0
|210
|25
|5
|Texas
|6
|K
|6-0
|190
|23
|2
|Memphis
|8
|WR
|6-3
|196
|27
|6
|Texas A&M
|10
|QB
|6-1
|205
|26
|4
|Purdue
|11
|WR
|5-8
|182
|27
|6
|Holy Cross
|12
|QB
|6-4
|227
|27
|5
|Eastern Kentucky
|13
|K
|6-2
|221
|27
|5
|Southern Oregon
|14
|WR
|6-0
|197
|22
|2
|USC
|15
|S
|6-0
|200
|24
|2
|Oregon
|15
|WR
|6-3
|205
|24
|R
|Appalachian State
|16
|QB
|6-4
|217
|27
|7
|California
|17
|WR
|6-0
|180
|25
|2
|East Central
|18
|WR
|6-1
|179
|21
|R
|Alabama
|19
|K
|5-9
|211
|25
|4
|Oklahoma
|19
|CB
|6-1
|200
|24
|2
|Alabama
|21
|S
|6-1
|206
|27
|5
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|23
|CB
|5-10
|189
|25
|5
|UCF
|24
|CB
|6-2
|205
|26
|4
|Penn State
|25
|S
|6-1
|206
|26
|4
|Boston College
|26
|CB
|6-3
|210
|23
|2
|Syracuse
|27
|CB
|6-3
|208
|24
|2
|Norfolk State
|28
|RB
|5-10
|212
|22
|2
|Oregon State
|29
|RB
|5-10
|201
|23
|R
|San Diego State
|29
|CB
|6-1
|190
|24
|2
|Duke
|30
|RB
|6-0
|224
|27
|6
|BYU
|31
|S
|6-1
|203
|21
|R
|Illinois
|32
|RB
|5-9
|211
|23
|3
|Georgia
|33
|S
|5-11
|188
|23
|3
|Fresno State
|34
|LB
|6-3
|237
|27
|6
|Florida
|35
|CB
|5-11
|193
|23
|R
|Miami (Ohio)
|35
|RB
|6-0
|212
|27
|2
|Northwestern
|36
|CB
|5-11
|180
|25
|R
|Arizona State
|38
|S
|5-11
|197
|26
|4
|Ole Miss
|39
|CB
|5-11
|203
|24
|2
|Arkansas
|40
|LB
|6-1
|245
|27
|6
|Florida
|41
|CB
|5-11
|178
|24
|2
|Kansas State
|42
|CB
|6-0
|180
|22
|R
|Virginia Tech
|43
|TE
|6-3
|260
|24
|R
|Southeastern Louisiana
|44
|LB
|5-11
|232
|23
|R
|Oklahoma State
|45
|FB
|6-1
|240
|26
|4
|Penn State
|46
|RB
|5-11
|225
|25
|1
|Kutztown
|47
|LS
|6-1
|245
|28
|2
|Notre Dame
|48
|TE
|6-4
|235
|24
|R
|San Jose State
|49
|LB
|6-2
|229
|26
|5
|North Dakota State
|50
|LB
|6-0
|235
|26
|5
|Alabama
|51
|LB
|6-1
|236
|25
|4
|Maryland
|52
|OLB
|6-3
|242
|24
|4
|Georgia
|53
|OLB
|6-3
|252
|27
|6
|Missouri
|54
|NT
|6-2
|330
|22
|2
|N.C. State
|55
|LB
|6-0
|238
|23
|2
|Purdue
|57
|LB
|6-3
|240
|25
|2
|Wayne St.
|58
|T
|6-5
|331
|21
|2
|Oregon
|59
|LB
|6-1
|241
|23
|R
|Jackson State University
|62
|DL
|6-1
|290
|23
|R
|Appalachian State
|63
|C
|6-3
|320
|25
|4
|Southern Methodist
|65
|T
|6-6
|321
|23
|R
|TCU
|67
|T
|6-7
|316
|26
|3
|Iowa
|68
|T
|6-7
|324
|28
|7
|Ohio State
|70
|T
|6-9
|330
|27
|3
|Arkansas
|71
|G
|6-6
|315
|25
|3
|Kentucky
|72
|G
|6-6
|325
|28
|7
|Texas Christian
|73
|G
|6-4
|308
|25
|3
|Ohio State
|74
|C
|6-5
|300
|24
|2
|Texas A&M
|75
|G
|6-6
|325
|23
|R
|Michigan State
|76
|G
|6-4
|310
|25
|R
|Ferris State
|77
|C
|6-5
|311
|26
|5
|Arkansas
|78
|G
|6-6
|319
|24
|2
|Notre Dame
|80
|WR
|5-10
|183
|22
|R
|Tulsa
|82
|TE
|6-4
|249
|22
|R
|Virginia Tech
|83
|WR
|5-8
|172
|23
|R
|Central Michigan
|84
|TE
|6-4
|237
|25
|1
|Minnesota State
|85
|WR
|5-10
|195
|25
|2
|Bryant
|86
|TE
|6-4
|240
|28
|4
|Air Force
|87
|WR
|6-1
|208
|24
|3
|Wisconsin
|88
|TE
|6-5
|248
|24
|4
|Iowa
|89
|TE
|6-5
|259
|23
|2
|Notre Dame
|90
|DE
|6-5
|297
|31
|11
|LSU
|91
|DE
|6-3
|295
|24
|2
|Washington
|92
|DE
|6-2
|296
|27
|2
|University of South Florida
|93
|DL
|6-3
|268
|22
|R
|Kentucky
|94
|DE
|6-5
|274
|24
|2
|Texas-San Antonio
|95
|OLB
|6-4
|255
|26
|7
|Notre Dame
|96
|DE
|6-3
|297
|25
|3
|Ohio State
|97
|DL
|6-7
|260
|21
|R
|Michigan
|98
|NT
|6-2
|335
|25
|3
|Utah
|99
|OLB
|6-4
|245
|24
|3
|Notre Dame
