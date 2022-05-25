Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions 90-man roster (Pre-training camp edition)

Phase 3 of the Detroit Lions offseason training program begins this week in Allen Park and it will go on for the next month, with the team being allowed to hold 10 days of OTAs (organized team practice activities).

Since it is the beginning of OTAs, we figured it would be a good idea to pass along what the Lions 90-man roster currently looks like.

Rest assured that this will changed multiple times leading up to the 2022 season.

Nation, which players do you think are on the bubble?

Player # Pos HT WT Age Exp College

Jeff Okudah

 1 CB 6-1 202 23 3 Ohio State

Austin Bryant

 2 OLB 6-5 260 25 4 Clemson

Jack Fox

 3 P 6-2 215 25 3 Rice

DJ Chark 

 4 WR 6-3 198 25 5 LSU

DeShon Elliott

 5 S 6-0 210 25 5 Texas

Riley Patterson

 6 K 6-0 190 23 2 Memphis

Josh Reynolds

 8 WR 6-3 196 27 6 Texas A&M

David Blough

 10 QB 6-1 205 26 4 Purdue

Kalif Raymond

 11 WR 5-8 182 27 6 Holy Cross

Tim Boyle

 12 QB 6-4 227 27 5 Eastern Kentucky

Aldrick Rosas

 13 K 6-2 221 27 5 Southern Oregon

Amon-Ra St. Brown

 14 WR 6-0 197 22 2 USC

Brady Breeze

 15 S 6-0 200 24 2 Oregon

Corey Sutton

 15 WR 6-3 205 24 R Appalachian State

Jared Goff

 16 QB 6-4 217 27 7 California

Trinity Benson

 17 WR 6-0 180 25 2 East Central

Jameson Williams

 18 WR 6-1 179 21 R Alabama

Austin Seibert

 19 K 5-9 211 25 4 Oklahoma

Saivion Smith

 19 CB 6-1 200 24 2 Alabama

Tracy Walker III

 21 S 6-1 206 27 5 Louisiana-Lafayette

Mike Hughes

 23 CB 5-10 189 25 5 UCF

Amani Oruwariye

 24 CB 6-2 205 26 4 Penn State

Will Harris

 25 S 6-1 206 26 4 Boston College

Ifeatu Melifonwu

 26 CB 6-3 210 23 2 Syracuse

Bobby Price

 27 CB 6-3 208 24 2 Norfolk State

Jermar Jefferson

 28 RB 5-10 212 22 2 Oregon State

Greg Bell

 29 RB 5-10 201 23 R San Diego State

Mark Gilbert

 29 CB 6-1 190 24 2 Duke

Jamaal Williams

 30 RB 6-0 224 27 6 BYU

Kerby Joseph

 31 S 6-1 203 21 R Illinois

D’Andre Swift

 32 RB 5-9 211 23 3 Georgia

JuJu Hughes

 33 S 5-11 188 23 3 Fresno State

Alex Anzalone

 34 LB 6-3 237 27 6 Florida

Cedric Boswell

 35 CB 5-11 193 23 R Miami (Ohio)

Godwin Igwebuike

 35 RB 6-0 212 27 2 Northwestern

Chase Lucas

 36 CB 5-11 180 25 R Arizona State

C.J. Moore

 38 S 5-11 197 26 4 Ole Miss

Jerry Jacobs

 39 CB 5-11 203 24 2 Arkansas

Jarrad Davis

 40 LB 6-1 245 27 6 Florida

AJ Parker

 41 CB 5-11 178 24 2 Kansas State

Jermaine Waller

 42 CB 6-0 180 22 R Virginia Tech

Nolan Givan

 43 TE 6-3 260 24 R Southeastern Louisiana

Malcolm Rodriguez

 44 LB 5-11 232 23 R Oklahoma State

Jason Cabinda

 45 FB 6-1 240 26 4 Penn State

Craig Reynolds

 46 RB 5-11 225 25 1 Kutztown

Scott Daly

 47 LS 6-1 245 28 2 Notre Dame

Derrick Deese Jr.

 48 TE 6-4 235 24 R San Jose State

Chris Board

 49 LB 6-2 229 26 5 North Dakota State

Shaun Dion Hamilton

 50 LB 6-0 235 26 5 Alabama

Josh Woods

 51 LB 6-1 236 25 4 Maryland

Natrez Patrick

 52 OLB 6-3 242 24 4 Georgia

Charles Harris

 53 OLB 6-3 252 27 6 Missouri

Alim McNeill

 54 NT 6-2 330 22 2 N.C. State

Derrick Barnes

 55 LB 6-0 238 23 2 Purdue

Anthony Pittman

 57 LB 6-3 240 25 2 Wayne St.

Penei Sewell

 58 T 6-5 331 21 2 Oregon

James Houston

 59 LB 6-1 241 23 R Jackson State University

Demetrius Taylor

 62 DL 6-1 290 23 R Appalachian State

Evan Brown

 63 C 6-3 320 25 4 Southern Methodist

Obinna Eze

 65 T 6-6 321 23 R TCU

Matt Nelson

 67 T 6-7 316 26 3 Iowa

Taylor Decker

 68 T 6-7 324 28 7 Ohio State

Dan Skipper

 70 T 6-9 330 27 3 Arkansas

Logan Stenberg

 71 G 6-6 315 25 3 Kentucky

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

 72 G 6-6 325 28 7 Texas Christian

Jonah Jackson

 73 G 6-4 308 25 3 Ohio State

Ryan McCollum

 74 C 6-5 300 24 2 Texas A&M

Kevin Jarvis

 75 G 6-6 325 23 R Michigan State

Zein Obeid

 76 G 6-4 310 25 R Ferris State

Frank Ragnow

 77 C 6-5 311 26 5 Arkansas

Tommy Kraemer

 78 G 6-6 319 24 2 Notre Dame

Josh Johnson

 80 WR 5-10 183 22 R Tulsa

James Mitchell

 82 TE 6-4 249 22 R Virginia Tech

Kalil Pimpleton

 83 WR 5-8 172 23 R Central Michigan

Shane Zylstra

 84 TE 6-4 237 25 1 Minnesota State

Tom Kennedy

 85 WR 5-10 195 25 2 Bryant

Garrett Griffin

 86 TE 6-4 240 28 4 Air Force

Quintez Cephus

 87 WR 6-1 208 24 3 Wisconsin

T.J. Hockenson

 88 TE 6-5 248 24 4 Iowa

Brock Wright

 89 TE 6-5 259 23 2 Notre Dame

Michael Brockers

 90 DE 6-5 297 31 11 LSU

Levi Onwuzurike

 91 DE 6-3 295 24 2 Washington

Bruce Hector

 92 DE 6-2 296 27 2 University of South Florida

Josh Paschal

 93 DL 6-3 268 22 R Kentucky

Eric Banks

 94 DE 6-5 274 24 2 Texas-San Antonio

Romeo Okwara

 95 OLB 6-4 255 26 7 Notre Dame

Jashon Cornell

 96 DE 6-3 297 25 3 Ohio State

Aidan Hutchinson

 97 DL 6-7 260 21 R Michigan

John Penisini

 98 NT 6-2 335 25 3 Utah

Julian Okwara

 99 OLB 6-4 245 24 3 Notre Dame
