When the Detroit Lions take the field against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day, sole possession of first place in the NFC North will be on the line. But as it turns out, Dan Campbell and the Lions also have an opportunity to put an end to a historical trend that dates all the way back to 1934.

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Both teams enter Thursday’s matchup at Ford Field with identical 8-2 records, making this one of the most anticipated Thanksgiving games in recent memory. The Lions have won six consecutive games, while the Bears have rattled off five straight victories under former Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

As if this matchup needed another storyline, there is a rather remarkable statistic that favors Chicago.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell cheers on against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving History on the Line Against Chicago Bears

According to the Chicago Bears’ official game preview, Thursday marks only the fourth time in the rivalry’s 193 meetings that both franchises enter a game at least six games above .500. Unfortunately for Detroit, Chicago won each of the previous three matchups.

Here is how those three games played out:

Year Result 1934 Bears 19, Lions 16 1934 Bears 10, Lions 7 1956 Bears 38, Lions 21

The first of those losses came during Detroit’s inaugural Thanksgiving Day game in 1934, which marked the beginning of one of the greatest holiday traditions in professional sports. Now, 92 years later, the Lions have an opportunity to defeat Chicago for the first time under these specific circumstances.

Interestingly, the last time these teams met under such circumstances was on December 16, 1956, when Chicago defeated Detroit to capture the NFL Western Conference title. Nearly 70 years have passed since that matchup, making Thursday’s showdown even more unique.

Dan Campbell and the Lions Can Rewrite History

Of course, what happened in 1934 and 1956 will have absolutely no bearing on what happens Thursday afternoon at Ford Field. And considering how well the Lions have played at home this season, there is plenty of reason to believe Detroit can finally reverse that historical trend.

The Lions are a perfect 6-0 at Ford Field this season, while their defense has surrendered an average of just 14.4 points over the past five games. That is particularly impressive considering the unit has been forced to navigate significant injuries, including the losses of Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell.

Earlier this week, Dan Campbell made it clear just how excited he is about the opportunity awaiting his team on Thanksgiving. With a national television audience watching and the division lead up for grabs, Ford Field should be absolutely electric.

A victory would give the Lions their seventh consecutive win, improve their record to 9-2, and put them alone atop the NFC North standings. It would also allow Detroit to erase an unusual historical trend that began on the very first Thanksgiving Day the franchise hosted a football game.

Not a bad way to celebrate Thanksgiving.