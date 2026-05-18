2 Detroit Lions Coaches to Take Part in NFL’s Accelerator Program

Two members of the Detroit Lions coaching staff are receiving major recognition from around the NFL.

, Lions assistant coaches David Shaw and Mike Kafka will participate in the league’s prestigious Accelerator Program during this week’s NFL owners meetings in Orlando.

The program is designed to help future head coaching and general manager candidates connect directly with NFL owners and decision makers across the league.

The NFL created the Accelerator Program to help identify and promote promising coaching and front office talent throughout the league.

Participants are viewed by many around the NFL as future leadership candidates, making the selection process highly respected.

For Detroit, having two coaches included speaks volumes about how the Lions organization is viewed league wide under head coach Dan Campbell.

David Shaw brings extensive experience

Shaw is one of the most respected football minds in the sport.

Before joining Detroit’s staff, he built an impressive résumé at Stanford University, where he became one of college football’s most successful head coaches.

His leadership experience and offensive background have made him a highly valued addition inside Detroit’s coaching staff.

Mike Kafka continues generating NFL buzz

Kafka’s inclusion may not surprise many around the league.

The former NFL quarterback has steadily built a strong reputation as one of football’s rising offensive minds over the past several seasons.

Before joining the Lions, Kafka served as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants and previously worked under Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, he continues building momentum as a potential future head coaching candidate.

Lions coaching staff continues earning league-wide respect

Detroit’s coaching staff has become one of the NFL’s most respected groups over the past few years.

Former coordinators like Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn already earned head coaching jobs elsewhere, and it appears the pipeline of future NFL leaders inside the organization is not slowing down anytime soon.

The Lions are winning games.

And increasingly, they are becoming a breeding ground for future NFL decision makers too.