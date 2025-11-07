Detroit Lions Coaches Get Candid: 5 Players to Watch After Honest Media Session

The Detroit Lions’ coordinators didn’t sugarcoat a thing on Thursday. After a frustrating loss to the Minnesota Vikings, offensive coordinator John Morton, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp each took the podium and made it crystal clear, accountability time has arrived.

Here are five Lions who must answer the call after their coaches’ brutally honest comments.

1. The Offensive Line: “Protection is the key to everything.”

If there was one recurring theme from Morton, it was protection, or the lack thereof.

“The protection, that was the biggest thing,” Morton said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “I mean, we draw up all these plays we want, doesn’t matter. That was the biggest thing. Winning our one-on-one matchups; that was big. That set us back. Second-and-long, third-and-long. We had a lot of third-and-longs.”

The Vikings racked up a ton of pressures on Jared Goff, and it wasn’t about scheme or blitz confusion. Morton made it plain: “It’s just a matter of some guys getting beat. That’s all it is.”

With Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell, and Graham Glasgow leading the front, the unit must find its rhythm again. Morton’s message? Fix the protection, fix the offense.

2. Terrion Arnold: “The run game and run support… it’s unacceptable right now.”

Sheppard praised his young corner for his coverage, especially after his first career interception, but he didn’t mince words about the rookie’s run defense.

“I absolutely see growth with the player in Terrion, absolutely,” Sheppard said. “In pass coverage, it’s been outstanding… But the part of TA’s game that I need to see improve is the run game and run support. It’s unacceptable right now, and he knows that.”

Arnold’s been a revelation in coverage this season, but if he wants to become a true lockdown defender in Detroit’s system, Sheppard made it clear, tackling and physicality have to match the ball skills.

3. Arthur Maulet: “If the game’s on the line, it’s going to be Arthur Maulet in press man.”

After giving up the game-clinching catch against the Vikings, corner Arthur Maulet caught criticism from fans, but not from his coordinator.

“Since we’ve had that player, Arthur Maulet, (he) put his head down and done everything we’ve asked,” Sheppard said. “He stood up when asked. I mean, he made a tremendous play in the Tampa game, everybody was talking about him like he was Deion Sanders. Then he gave up the pass, I’m seeing, ‘Why you do this, why that?’ No, if the game’s on the line, it’s going to be Arthur Maulet in press man.”

It’s a powerful show of faith, but also a challenge. Maulet’s experience and effort are clear, but now he needs to deliver when the lights are brightest.

4. Jake Bates: “Blocked field goal was just a low kick.”

Fipp didn’t dodge the question when asked about the blocked 45-yarder in Minnesota.

“Blocked field goal was just a low kick,” Fipp said bluntly. “There’s people who could’ve protected maybe a touch better, but at the end of the day, the ball just came off low.”

He explained that Bates’ foot “caught the turf a little bit before the ball” and that the kick “probably hit off the ground and ricocheted up a little bit.”

For a rookie who’s been one of the NFL’s breakout special teams stories, this is the type of bounce-back moment that defines kickers, respond quickly, and restore trust.

5. Isaac TeSlaa: “We’re going to get him the ball more.”

Morton didn’t shy away from admitting Isaac TeSlaa deserves a bigger role after barely seeing the field last week.

“We’re going to get him the ball more,” Morton said. “And that helps with the other guys, so they’re not always playing 65, 70 plays. But we’re real happy with where he’s at.”

The rookie wideout has flashed potential in limited snaps, and now it sounds like his time is coming. Detroit’s receiving corps could use fresh legs, and TeSlaa’s physical style may be exactly what Morton wants injected into the offense.

The Big Picture

The message from Detroit’s coaching staff is simple: no excuses.

Execution, toughness, and attention to detail are the themes this week as the Lions prepare to face the Washington Commanders. The staff made it clear they believe in their players, but belief only goes so far without action.

Now, it’s up to the Lions to turn accountability into results.