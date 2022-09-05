Detroit Lions acquire OL Drew Forbes

Just moments ago, we passed along the news that the Detroit Lions have made the decision to place OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve.

With Vaitai being placed on injured reserve, he will now have to miss a minimum of the first four weeks of the 2022 season.

In a corresponding move, Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Lions have claimed OL Drew Forbes off waivers.

Forbes was recently waived by the Cleveland Browns.

Lions claimed OL Drew Forbes off waivers, per source. Released by Cleveland, Forbes lands in NFC North. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 5, 2022

Forbes, who is 25, was originally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Since coming to the league, Forbes has played in just three games for the Browns.