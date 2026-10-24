The Detroit Lions are getting two major reinforcements just in time for Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

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On Saturday, the Detroit Lions officially activated safety Brian Branch and center Cade Mays to their 53-man roster, clearing the way for both players to make their 2026 season debuts at Ford Field.

Branch was activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while Mays was activated from injured reserve. Both players had been listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report, but Saturday’s roster moves put them in position to return to action.

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) walks off the field after practice during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Brian Branch and Cade Mays Officially Return to Lions Roster

The roster decisions come after weeks of anticipation surrounding two players who were expected to play important roles for Detroit this season.

Branch has been sidelined since suffering a torn Achilles during the 2025 campaign, while Mays has been recovering from a wrist injury sustained during training camp.

The Lions logged both moves on their official transaction page, and both players are expected to have significant roles Sunday.

As we previously reported in Detroit’s final Week 7 injury update, Branch and Mays were listed as questionable despite practicing in full Wednesday through Friday.

Their activations remove the roster-related obstacles to playing, although their official game-day availability will be established when Detroit announces its inactive players Sunday.

Branch’s return could make an immediate difference for a Lions secondary that has struggled to prevent explosive passing plays.

The Pro Bowl defensive back provides defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard with a versatile defender capable of playing multiple roles, including deep safety and coverage near the line of scrimmage.

Meanwhile, Mays is expected to take over as Detroit’s starting center after missing the first five games.

As we previously reported when Dan Campbell announced his plans for the offensive line, the Lions intend to give Mays the starting job rather than continuing to rotate him with Juice Scruggs.

Campbell had already expressed confidence that both players were ready to return, explaining that Detroit planned to play them against Green Bay barring an unexpected setback.

Now, those plans are one step closer to becoming reality.

NFC North Stakes for Lions vs. Packers

The Lions enter Sunday’s matchup at 3-2, while the Packers sit at 4-2. With NFC North positioning on the line, Detroit couldn’t ask for much better timing to welcome back two potential starters.

Branch and Mays are officially back on the active roster, and both are expected to make their season debuts when the Lions host the Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.