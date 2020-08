The Detroit Lions had some good news to share on Monday afternoon with the first player who had been on their COVID-19 list being activated.

TE Isaac Nauta has been activated, making him the first of the team’s 8 players on the list to have done so.

The Detroit Lions announced today that TE Isaac Nauta has been activated from Reserve/COVID-19. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 3, 2020

Nauta was originally selected by the Lions out of Georgia in the 2019 NFL Draft with the 224th overall selection.