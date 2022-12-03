Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions Speedy WR Jameson Williams activated for Week 13

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Inside the Article
The wait for Jameson Williams is finally overJameson Williams is going to be a problem for opposing defenses

Here we go!! The Jameson Williams era with the Detroit Lions is about to begin. The Lions announced that Williams had been activated from the Reserve/NFI list just moments ago. In addition, the Lions have activated Romeo Okwara from the Reserve/PUP list. They have also placed Julian Okwara on the Reserve/Injured list and elevated Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list. The Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

This week's hottest stories
7 Michigan State players charged fo...
https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1599146871355736070?s=20&t=r2HcWblcNKFKd82zk6xC1Q

The wait for Jameson Williams is finally over

For a long time, many have been wondering, “when will rookie WR Jameson Williams play for the Detroit Lions in 2022?” After the Lions traded up to select Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he told reporters that he planned to be fully recovered and ready to roll by the start of training camp. Well, that was then, and this is now, and Williams still has not suited up for the Lions. It looks like that will change on Sunday as the prized receiver has been activated for the Lions’ Week 13 game against the Jaguars.

Jameson Williams Detroit Lions

Jameson Williams is going to be a problem for opposing defenses

As you are about to see, Williams was scary good during his time at Alabama, and we expect him to become one of the top wide receivers in the NFL before all is said and done.

Featured Videos

We are sure you have seen every Williams’ college highlight available, but this video we came across is sick!

Check it out.

Detroit Lions,Jameson Williams

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Detroit Lions plan for Aidan Hutchinson moving forward
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Jameson Williams Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Speedy WR Jameson Williams activated for Week 13
Detroit Lions News
Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions plan for Aidan Hutchinson moving forward
Detroit Lions News
Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford gets unfortunate news
NFL News
Ohio State
Fan trolls Ohio State with ruthless sign at MAC Championship Game [Photo]
College Sports
Lost your password?