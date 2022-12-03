Here we go!! The Jameson Williams era with the Detroit Lions is about to begin. The Lions announced that Williams had been activated from the Reserve/NFI list just moments ago. In addition, the Lions have activated Romeo Okwara from the Reserve/PUP list. They have also placed Julian Okwara on the Reserve/Injured list and elevated Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list. The Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

The wait for Jameson Williams is finally over

For a long time, many have been wondering, “when will rookie WR Jameson Williams play for the Detroit Lions in 2022?” After the Lions traded up to select Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he told reporters that he planned to be fully recovered and ready to roll by the start of training camp. Well, that was then, and this is now, and Williams still has not suited up for the Lions. It looks like that will change on Sunday as the prized receiver has been activated for the Lions’ Week 13 game against the Jaguars.

Jameson Williams is going to be a problem for opposing defenses

As you are about to see, Williams was scary good during his time at Alabama, and we expect him to become one of the top wide receivers in the NFL before all is said and done.

We are sure you have seen every Williams’ college highlight available, but this video we came across is sick!

Check it out.