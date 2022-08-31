Detroit Lions add 13 players to practice squad

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions had to make a plethora of cuts to trim their roster down to the league maximum of 53 players but a day later, 13 of those players are back.

Just moments ago, the Lions announced that the following 13 players have been signed to the practice squad.

From Detroit Lions:

SIGNED TO THE PRACTICE SQUAD:

WR Maurice Alexander

LB Jarrad Davis

TE Derrick Deese

T Obinna Eze

TE Garrett Griffin

DL Bruce Hector

LB James Houston

RB Justin Jackson

WR Tom Kennedy

CB A.J. Parker

LB Anthony Pittman

T Dan Skipper

CB Saivion Smith The Lions are allowed to have 16 players on their practice squad so you can bet that this is a fluid situation, as it will be throughout the upcoming season. Notice, that there is not a quarterback on the practice squad at this time but we assume there will be soon.

